Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.65
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Agro Foods Ltd

Sunil Agro Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.42

0.99

0.78

0.9

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.65

-1.47

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.22

-0.32

-0.23

Working capital

11.73

2.83

-1.03

0.52

Other operating items

Operating

11.09

1.94

-2.04

0.06

Capital expenditure

1.75

2.06

4.16

2.95

Free cash flow

12.84

4

2.11

3.01

Equity raised

22.17

20.44

19.37

18.17

Investing

0.07

0.03

0

0

Financing

20.51

15.31

5

3.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.15

Net in cash

55.59

39.78

26.49

24.89

