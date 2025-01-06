Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.42
0.99
0.78
0.9
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.65
-1.47
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.22
-0.32
-0.23
Working capital
11.73
2.83
-1.03
0.52
Other operating items
Operating
11.09
1.94
-2.04
0.06
Capital expenditure
1.75
2.06
4.16
2.95
Free cash flow
12.84
4
2.11
3.01
Equity raised
22.17
20.44
19.37
18.17
Investing
0.07
0.03
0
0
Financing
20.51
15.31
5
3.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.15
Net in cash
55.59
39.78
26.49
24.89
