|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
176.17
154.67
139.26
142.13
yoy growth (%)
13.9
11.06
-2.01
7.1
Raw materials
-156.93
-137.57
-123
-127.01
As % of sales
89.07
88.94
88.32
89.36
Employee costs
-3.06
-2.71
-2.6
-2.57
As % of sales
1.73
1.75
1.86
1.8
Other costs
-10.88
-9.88
-9.93
-8.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.17
6.39
7.13
6.19
Operating profit
5.29
4.48
3.72
3.74
OPM
3
2.9
2.67
2.63
Depreciation
-1.68
-1.65
-1.47
-1.12
Interest expense
-2.6
-2.42
-2.76
-2.63
Other income
0.41
0.57
1.29
0.91
Profit before tax
1.42
0.99
0.78
0.9
Taxes
-0.37
-0.22
-0.32
-0.23
Tax rate
-26.52
-23.05
-41.18
-26.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.04
0.76
0.46
0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.04
0.76
0.46
0.66
yoy growth (%)
36.86
65.68
-30.53
-20.57
NPM
0.59
0.49
0.33
0.46
