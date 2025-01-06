iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.65
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

176.17

154.67

139.26

142.13

yoy growth (%)

13.9

11.06

-2.01

7.1

Raw materials

-156.93

-137.57

-123

-127.01

As % of sales

89.07

88.94

88.32

89.36

Employee costs

-3.06

-2.71

-2.6

-2.57

As % of sales

1.73

1.75

1.86

1.8

Other costs

-10.88

-9.88

-9.93

-8.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.17

6.39

7.13

6.19

Operating profit

5.29

4.48

3.72

3.74

OPM

3

2.9

2.67

2.63

Depreciation

-1.68

-1.65

-1.47

-1.12

Interest expense

-2.6

-2.42

-2.76

-2.63

Other income

0.41

0.57

1.29

0.91

Profit before tax

1.42

0.99

0.78

0.9

Taxes

-0.37

-0.22

-0.32

-0.23

Tax rate

-26.52

-23.05

-41.18

-26.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.04

0.76

0.46

0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.04

0.76

0.46

0.66

yoy growth (%)

36.86

65.68

-30.53

-20.57

NPM

0.59

0.49

0.33

0.46

