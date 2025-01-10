Sunil Agro Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.99
13
12.18
11.04
Net Worth
16.99
16
15.18
14.04
Minority Interest
Debt
38.72
37.49
35.83
25.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
1.12
1.27
1.17
Total Liabilities
56.83
54.61
52.28
40.31
Fixed Assets
17.37
17.25
17.84
17.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.22
0.17
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.63
36.93
33.94
22.37
Inventories
48.39
39.7
32.12
22.5
Inventory Days
66.54
53.09
Sundry Debtors
20.78
16.66
14.08
16.35
Debtor Days
29.17
38.58
Other Current Assets
2.24
1.93
1.94
1.85
Sundry Creditors
-31.06
-20.07
-12.8
-16.93
Creditor Days
26.51
39.95
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-1.29
-1.4
-1.4
Cash
0.55
0.21
0.32
0.22
Total Assets
56.85
54.61
52.27
40.32
