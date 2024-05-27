To The Members of Sunil Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of Sunil Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements")

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Ind AS Balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure B".

19. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

20. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial positions in its standalone Ind AS financial statements (Refer Note: 55);

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For V.K. Beswal & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101083W CA Kunal V Beswal Partner M.NO. 131054 UDIN No. 24131054BKCCOY3094 Place: Mumbai Dated: 27.05.2024

Annexure A to the Ind AS Standalone Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted in a phased programme by the management designed to cover all the assets over a period of three to four years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds in respect of all immovable properties (Other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

a) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate, and discrepancies (which is less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and book records were not material considering the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/ other receivables, and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such bank are as per the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters. (Refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements)

Name of the Bank Quart er Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per Books of accounts Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of difference Qtr 1 Inventory 993.26 990.99 2.27 Debtors 6186.42 6189.54 -3.12 Creditors 1695.98 842.28 853.70 </td> Inventory 2120.33 2108.25 12.08 Qtr 2 Debtors 7352.56 7355.63 -3.07 Standard Creditors 3243.18 2330.40 912.78 Chartered Bank Inventory 1496.82 1496.81 0.01 Qtr 3 Debtors 7726.22 7731.09 -4.87 Creditors 2492.87 1690.24 802.63 Inventory 2968.87 2968.87 0.00 Qtr 4 Debtors 3359.94 3361.76 -1.82 Creditors 2005.41 950.97 1054.44

iii. a) The company has made investment and granted unsecured loans to employees & other parties during or outstanding in the year, in respect of which:

iii. A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

iv. B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as below:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Lakhs.) Aggregate amount given during the year - Others 6 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 10

iv. b) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are no prejudicial to the Companys interest.

The investments made and outstanding at the year-end are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the

Companys interest.

c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the loans to employees are interest free and in case of other parties the loans along with interest are repayable on demand, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as demanded, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

f) The Company has granted Loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment and details of which are given below:

Particulars Others (Amount in Lakhs) Aggregate of loans: - 5 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment Percentage of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,

Income tax, Sales-Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Excise Duty, Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are given below: -

Name of the Statue / Nature of Dues Amount in (Lakhs) Forum where disputes pending Central Excise duty (Payment made under protest Rs. 20 Lakhs) 141 Commissioner of Central Excise-Thane-I Custom duty 336 Appellate Tribunal(CESTAT) TNVAT (inclusive of penalty of Rs.20.82 Lakhs) 28 The Appellate Deputy Commissioner (CT)

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, term loans availed and outstanding in the books of the Company, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year by way requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), neither any reported to auditor for consideration.

xii. In our opinion and according to Information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him under section 192 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provision for contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135, of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company, hence the provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) to (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Standalone IND AS Independent Auditors Report

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and its operative effectiveness under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Sunil Industries Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by management. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Accounting Standards. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Accounting Standards, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.