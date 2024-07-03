SectorTextiles
Open₹70.29
Prev. Close₹73.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹70.29
Day's Low₹70.29
52 Week's High₹93.71
52 Week's Low₹44.5
Book Value₹111.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.52
P/E14.09
EPS5.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.12
38.87
35.48
32.68
Net Worth
45.32
43.07
39.68
36.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.61
91.39
153.54
143.14
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
-40.48
7.26
-40.49
Raw materials
-53.42
-61.63
-123.33
-110.06
As % of sales
60.28
67.44
80.32
76.89
Employee costs
-2.15
-2.18
-2.31
-1.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.03
1.06
2.24
2.13
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.45
-1.3
-1.45
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.35
-0.79
-0.59
Working capital
-5.64
10.77
-14.97
-4.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.03
-40.48
7.26
-40.49
Op profit growth
11.93
-27.69
-10.73
-8.88
EBIT growth
8.48
-39.98
-8.99
-16.57
Net profit growth
0.39
-51.24
-5.89
-38.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod Lath
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pradeep Roongta
Independent Director
Shruti Saraf
Independent Director
Rajesh Tibrewal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sourabh Sahu
Independent Director
Bindu Shah
Reports by Sunil Industries Ltd
Summary
Sunil Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, Raj Ratan Textile Processors Pvt Ltd on 19 November, 1976, which was set up in 1969 as a Partnership Firm. The Management of the Company was taken over by Vinod Lath from the Directors, J S Jadhav, M N Rane and S K Ovhal. The name of the Company changed to Sunil Dyeing Pvt Ltd on April 22, 1982. Then, later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 16 May 91 and was renamed Sunil Dyeing Limited and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sunil Industries Limited.Sunil Industries are leading manufacturer and supplier of textile fabric products in the Central & State Government department/ institutions. Starting off in 1976, as a small processing unit, today, the has its own Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Processing, Stitching capacity and supplying finished textile products.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manual processing of cotton textiles. Later, it started processing synthetic fabric and blended fabric. In 1984, the company started power processing. It is engaged in job-work for clients and also in selling of cloth which it processes on its own account. The manufacturing unit of SIL is located in Dombivli, Maharashtra.In Dec.94, it came out with a public issue of 22 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 6.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 12-cr expansion project to increase the
Read More
The Sunil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Industries Ltd is ₹29.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Industries Ltd is 14.09 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Industries Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹93.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.27%, 3 Years at 71.18%, 1 Year at 45.06%, 6 Month at -0.71%, 3 Month at 23.20% and 1 Month at -5.15%.
