Summary

Sunil Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, Raj Ratan Textile Processors Pvt Ltd on 19 November, 1976, which was set up in 1969 as a Partnership Firm. The Management of the Company was taken over by Vinod Lath from the Directors, J S Jadhav, M N Rane and S K Ovhal. The name of the Company changed to Sunil Dyeing Pvt Ltd on April 22, 1982. Then, later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 16 May 91 and was renamed Sunil Dyeing Limited and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sunil Industries Limited.Sunil Industries are leading manufacturer and supplier of textile fabric products in the Central & State Government department/ institutions. Starting off in 1976, as a small processing unit, today, the has its own Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Processing, Stitching capacity and supplying finished textile products.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manual processing of cotton textiles. Later, it started processing synthetic fabric and blended fabric. In 1984, the company started power processing. It is engaged in job-work for clients and also in selling of cloth which it processes on its own account. The manufacturing unit of SIL is located in Dombivli, Maharashtra.In Dec.94, it came out with a public issue of 22 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 6.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 12-cr expansion project to increase the

