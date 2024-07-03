iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Industries Ltd Share Price

70.29
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.29
  • Day's High70.29
  • 52 Wk High93.71
  • Prev. Close73.98
  • Day's Low70.29
  • 52 Wk Low 44.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E14.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value111.62
  • EPS5.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sunil Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

70.29

Prev. Close

73.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

70.29

Day's Low

70.29

52 Week's High

93.71

52 Week's Low

44.5

Book Value

111.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.52

P/E

14.09

EPS

5.25

Divi. Yield

0

Sunil Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sunil Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sunil Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 41.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sunil Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.12

38.87

35.48

32.68

Net Worth

45.32

43.07

39.68

36.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.61

91.39

153.54

143.14

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

-40.48

7.26

-40.49

Raw materials

-53.42

-61.63

-123.33

-110.06

As % of sales

60.28

67.44

80.32

76.89

Employee costs

-2.15

-2.18

-2.31

-1.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.03

1.06

2.24

2.13

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.45

-1.3

-1.45

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.35

-0.79

-0.59

Working capital

-5.64

10.77

-14.97

-4.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.03

-40.48

7.26

-40.49

Op profit growth

11.93

-27.69

-10.73

-8.88

EBIT growth

8.48

-39.98

-8.99

-16.57

Net profit growth

0.39

-51.24

-5.89

-38.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sunil Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunil Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod Lath

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pradeep Roongta

Independent Director

Shruti Saraf

Independent Director

Rajesh Tibrewal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourabh Sahu

Independent Director

Bindu Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunil Industries Ltd

Summary

Sunil Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, Raj Ratan Textile Processors Pvt Ltd on 19 November, 1976, which was set up in 1969 as a Partnership Firm. The Management of the Company was taken over by Vinod Lath from the Directors, J S Jadhav, M N Rane and S K Ovhal. The name of the Company changed to Sunil Dyeing Pvt Ltd on April 22, 1982. Then, later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on 16 May 91 and was renamed Sunil Dyeing Limited and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Sunil Industries Limited.Sunil Industries are leading manufacturer and supplier of textile fabric products in the Central & State Government department/ institutions. Starting off in 1976, as a small processing unit, today, the has its own Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Processing, Stitching capacity and supplying finished textile products.Initially, the Company was engaged in the manual processing of cotton textiles. Later, it started processing synthetic fabric and blended fabric. In 1984, the company started power processing. It is engaged in job-work for clients and also in selling of cloth which it processes on its own account. The manufacturing unit of SIL is located in Dombivli, Maharashtra.In Dec.94, it came out with a public issue of 22 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 per share, aggregating Rs 6.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 12-cr expansion project to increase the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sunil Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sunil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunil Industries Ltd is ₹29.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunil Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunil Industries Ltd is 14.09 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunil Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunil Industries Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹93.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunil Industries Ltd?

Sunil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.27%, 3 Years at 71.18%, 1 Year at 45.06%, 6 Month at -0.71%, 3 Month at 23.20% and 1 Month at -5.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunil Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunil Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.48 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 41.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.