Sunil Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.29
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.61

91.39

153.54

143.14

yoy growth (%)

-3.03

-40.48

7.26

-40.49

Raw materials

-53.42

-61.63

-123.33

-110.06

As % of sales

60.28

67.44

80.32

76.89

Employee costs

-2.15

-2.18

-2.31

-1.88

As % of sales

2.43

2.38

1.5

1.31

Other costs

-28.04

-23.11

-21.72

-24.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.64

25.28

14.15

16.96

Operating profit

4.99

4.45

6.16

6.9

OPM

5.63

4.87

4.01

4.82

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.45

-1.3

-1.45

Interest expense

-2.43

-2.13

-3.08

-3.72

Other income

0.11

0.19

0.47

0.4

Profit before tax

1.03

1.06

2.24

2.13

Taxes

-0.29

-0.35

-0.79

-0.59

Tax rate

-28.83

-33.68

-35.3

-27.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.73

0.7

1.45

1.54

Exceptional items

-0.02

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0.7

1.45

1.54

yoy growth (%)

0.39

-51.24

-5.89

-38.76

NPM

0.8

0.77

0.94

1.07

