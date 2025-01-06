Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.61
91.39
153.54
143.14
yoy growth (%)
-3.03
-40.48
7.26
-40.49
Raw materials
-53.42
-61.63
-123.33
-110.06
As % of sales
60.28
67.44
80.32
76.89
Employee costs
-2.15
-2.18
-2.31
-1.88
As % of sales
2.43
2.38
1.5
1.31
Other costs
-28.04
-23.11
-21.72
-24.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.64
25.28
14.15
16.96
Operating profit
4.99
4.45
6.16
6.9
OPM
5.63
4.87
4.01
4.82
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.45
-1.3
-1.45
Interest expense
-2.43
-2.13
-3.08
-3.72
Other income
0.11
0.19
0.47
0.4
Profit before tax
1.03
1.06
2.24
2.13
Taxes
-0.29
-0.35
-0.79
-0.59
Tax rate
-28.83
-33.68
-35.3
-27.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.73
0.7
1.45
1.54
Exceptional items
-0.02
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
0.7
1.45
1.54
yoy growth (%)
0.39
-51.24
-5.89
-38.76
NPM
0.8
0.77
0.94
1.07
