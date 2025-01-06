iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.29
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Industries Ltd

Sunil Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.03

1.06

2.24

2.13

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.45

-1.3

-1.45

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.35

-0.79

-0.59

Working capital

-5.64

10.77

-14.97

-4.95

Other operating items

Operating

-6.54

10.01

-14.82

-4.86

Capital expenditure

4.99

2.18

2.88

-0.76

Free cash flow

-1.55

12.19

-11.94

-5.62

Equity raised

63.96

61.51

57.53

54.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

29.66

28.85

11.67

5.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.07

102.56

57.26

53.98

Sunil Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunil Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.