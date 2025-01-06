Sunil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.03
1.06
2.24
2.13
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.45
-1.3
-1.45
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.35
-0.79
-0.59
Working capital
-5.64
10.77
-14.97
-4.95
Other operating items
Operating
-6.54
10.01
-14.82
-4.86
Capital expenditure
4.99
2.18
2.88
-0.76
Free cash flow
-1.55
12.19
-11.94
-5.62
Equity raised
63.96
61.51
57.53
54.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
29.66
28.85
11.67
5.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.07
102.56
57.26
53.98
No Record Found
