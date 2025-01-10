Sunil Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.12
38.87
35.48
32.68
Net Worth
45.32
43.07
39.68
36.88
Minority Interest
Debt
54.06
63.9
43.39
30.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.36
2.03
1.45
1.08
Total Liabilities
101.74
109
84.52
68.11
Fixed Assets
32.18
30.82
26.35
19.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
63.91
66.53
53.84
44.7
Inventories
29.69
27.85
14.35
15.67
Inventory Days
64.54
Sundry Debtors
33.58
33.88
46.78
28.08
Debtor Days
115.66
Other Current Assets
20.36
22.79
14.06
14.91
Sundry Creditors
-14.12
-11.76
-18.76
-11.42
Creditor Days
47.03
Other Current Liabilities
-5.6
-6.23
-2.59
-2.54
Cash
5.48
11.47
4.31
3.43
Total Assets
101.73
108.98
84.52
68.1
