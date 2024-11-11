Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30th 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. With reference to above captioned subject, pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter November 06, 2024, intimating the date of Board Meeting of Sunil Industries Limited (Company), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 inter- alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon issued in this regard is attached as Annexure I. We are arranging to publish the said Financial Results in newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Business matters as specified in the attached file. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, August 26, 2024, approved the items as mentioned in the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

As per attachment

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financials and Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 The Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the March 31, 2024 The Audited Standalone Financials Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024