|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30th 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. With reference to above captioned subject, pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Chapter IV read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter November 06, 2024, intimating the date of Board Meeting of Sunil Industries Limited (Company), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 inter- alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon issued in this regard is attached as Annexure I. We are arranging to publish the said Financial Results in newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Business matters as specified in the attached file. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, August 26, 2024, approved the items as mentioned in the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financials and Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 The Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the March 31, 2024 The Audited Standalone Financials Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|SUNIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Sunil Industries Limited will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business. 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 3. To approve Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 4. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. Kindly take the same on your records. With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, Sunil Industries Limited held today, i.e., Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 at 04.00P.M. Considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. The meeting was concluded at 4.25 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
