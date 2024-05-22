To The Members of SUNITA TOOLS LIMITED.

PLOT NO.A, S.NO.66,

VALIV PHATA, SATIVALI ROAD VASAI (EAST) DIST. PALGHAR - 401208

CIN: U29220MH1988PLC045850

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SUNITA TOOLS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

A. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at

31st March 2024.

B. In the case of the statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

C. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

A. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit

B. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

C. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014

E. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

(iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

. For K MA & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- Place : MUMBAI KESHAV CHAUBEY Date : 22/05/2024 (SENIOR PARTNER)

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDIT REPORT Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date: 1) FIXED ASSETS

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including the quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, there is regular program of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification.

2) INVENTORY

a) The stock of finished goods and stores has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) The procedure of physical verification of stock followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of business.

c) The company maintains proper records of inventory and no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and the books of records. On the basis of our examination of stock records, we are of the opinion that the valuation of stock is fair and proper in accordance with the normally accepted accounting principles and is on the same basis as in the preceding year.

3) LOANS GRANTED

a) The company has granted unsecured loans to individual/shareholder and proper register maintained under section 189 of the companies act.

b) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loan given by the company, parties have repaid the principal amounts as stipulated and have also been regular in payment of interest wherever applicable.

4) LOAN TO DIRECTORS AND INVESTMENT BY COMPANY

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Since this is a Private Ltd. Co provisions of section 73 to 76 does not apply to this company.

6) COST RECORDS

As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

7) STATUTORY DUES

a) The company is very regular in making payments to Employees State Insurance Corp., to the Sales Tax and other statutory authorities on due dates wherever these provisions are applicable and no outstanding balances for more than 6 months is noticed.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, are outstanding, as at 31/03/2024 for the period more than six months from the date they became payable

c) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of reporting delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

8) REPAYMENT OF LOANS

a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial intuitions or banks. b) In our opinion no debentures were issued nor have securities been created in respect of issue of debentures.

9) UTIISATION OF IPO AND FURTHER PUBLIC OFFER

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) FRAUDS NOTICED/ REPORTED

No fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) APPROVAL OF MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

12) NIDHI COMPANIES

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) PRIVATE PLACEMENT OR PREFERENTIAL ISSUES

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15) NON CASH TRANSACTIONS

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) REGISTERED UNDER RBI ACT 1934

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.