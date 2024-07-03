iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunita Tools Ltd Share Price

869.75
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open869.75
  • Day's High869.75
  • 52 Wk High939.95
  • Prev. Close852.7
  • Day's Low869.75
  • 52 Wk Low 212.4
  • Turnover (lac)23.91
  • P/E98.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.55
  • EPS8.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)489.23
  • Div. Yield0
Sunita Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

869.75

Prev. Close

852.7

Turnover(Lac.)

23.91

Day's High

869.75

Day's Low

869.75

52 Week's High

939.95

52 Week's Low

212.4

Book Value

45.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

489.23

P/E

98.92

EPS

8.62

Divi. Yield

0

Sunita Tools Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sunita Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sunita Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunita Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.63

4.31

1.81

1.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20

-1.08

-4.48

-5.29

Net Worth

25.63

3.23

-2.67

-3.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sunita Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunita Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Sanjay Kumar Pandey

Managing Director

Satish Kumar Pandey

Whole Time Director

Ragini Pandey

Non Executive Director

Uma Pandey

Independent Director

Nikhil Malpani

Independent Director

Diksha Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupal Dedhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunita Tools Ltd

Summary

Sunita Tools Ltd was incorporated as Sunita Tools Private Limited on January 12, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status was changed to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunita Tools Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company operate in Engineering and Mould base Industry.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high quality engineered goods. These products are mould base and machining parts which are industrial capital goods which undergoes stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to clients. The manufacturing facility in Vasai, Mumbai has many strategic advantages. The area in which it is located is a well developed industrial area providing easy availability of resources, easy to & fro logistics & transportation enhances efficiency of timely delivery as per convenience of customers. This location gives a competitive edge over competitors to the business. Their manufacturing facility has proper infrastructure, availability of Labour, Water and Power supply.The manufacturing facility is situated at Valiv Phatta, Sativali Road, Vasai (E), Palghar, Thane and Maharashtra, India. The mould base industry is an essential component of the larger manufacturing sector. By providing high-quality mould bases, it supports the production of a wide range of products across industries such as automotive, consumer goods,
Company FAQs

What is the Sunita Tools Ltd share price today?

The Sunita Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹869.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunita Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunita Tools Ltd is ₹489.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunita Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunita Tools Ltd is 98.92 and 18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunita Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunita Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunita Tools Ltd is ₹212.4 and ₹939.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunita Tools Ltd?

Sunita Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 282.12%, 6 Month at 16.91%, 3 Month at 40.94% and 1 Month at 58.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunita Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunita Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.98 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunita Tools Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

