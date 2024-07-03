Summary

Sunita Tools Ltd was incorporated as Sunita Tools Private Limited on January 12, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status was changed to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunita Tools Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company operate in Engineering and Mould base Industry.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high quality engineered goods. These products are mould base and machining parts which are industrial capital goods which undergoes stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to clients. The manufacturing facility in Vasai, Mumbai has many strategic advantages. The area in which it is located is a well developed industrial area providing easy availability of resources, easy to & fro logistics & transportation enhances efficiency of timely delivery as per convenience of customers. This location gives a competitive edge over competitors to the business. Their manufacturing facility has proper infrastructure, availability of Labour, Water and Power supply.The manufacturing facility is situated at Valiv Phatta, Sativali Road, Vasai (E), Palghar, Thane and Maharashtra, India. The mould base industry is an essential component of the larger manufacturing sector. By providing high-quality mould bases, it supports the production of a wide range of products across industries such as automotive, consumer goods,

Read More