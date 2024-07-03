SectorEngineering
Open₹869.75
Prev. Close₹852.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.91
Day's High₹869.75
Day's Low₹869.75
52 Week's High₹939.95
52 Week's Low₹212.4
Book Value₹45.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)489.23
P/E98.92
EPS8.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.63
4.31
1.81
1.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20
-1.08
-4.48
-5.29
Net Worth
25.63
3.23
-2.67
-3.48
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Sanjay Kumar Pandey
Managing Director
Satish Kumar Pandey
Whole Time Director
Ragini Pandey
Non Executive Director
Uma Pandey
Independent Director
Nikhil Malpani
Independent Director
Diksha Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupal Dedhia
Reports by Sunita Tools Ltd
Summary
Sunita Tools Ltd was incorporated as Sunita Tools Private Limited on January 12, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status was changed to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunita Tools Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company operate in Engineering and Mould base Industry.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high quality engineered goods. These products are mould base and machining parts which are industrial capital goods which undergoes stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to clients. The manufacturing facility in Vasai, Mumbai has many strategic advantages. The area in which it is located is a well developed industrial area providing easy availability of resources, easy to & fro logistics & transportation enhances efficiency of timely delivery as per convenience of customers. This location gives a competitive edge over competitors to the business. Their manufacturing facility has proper infrastructure, availability of Labour, Water and Power supply.The manufacturing facility is situated at Valiv Phatta, Sativali Road, Vasai (E), Palghar, Thane and Maharashtra, India. The mould base industry is an essential component of the larger manufacturing sector. By providing high-quality mould bases, it supports the production of a wide range of products across industries such as automotive, consumer goods,
The Sunita Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹869.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunita Tools Ltd is ₹489.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunita Tools Ltd is 98.92 and 18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunita Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunita Tools Ltd is ₹212.4 and ₹939.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunita Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 282.12%, 6 Month at 16.91%, 3 Month at 40.94% and 1 Month at 58.61%.
