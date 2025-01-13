Sunita Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.63
4.31
1.81
1.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20
-1.08
-4.48
-5.29
Net Worth
25.63
3.23
-2.67
-3.48
Minority Interest
Debt
7.84
16.6
12.49
13.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
33.47
19.83
9.82
9.87
Fixed Assets
6.25
4.18
2.24
2.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
25.04
15.08
6.95
7.23
Inventories
12.26
9.23
7.01
6.73
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.02
6.19
2.79
2.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.78
5.22
1.56
1.68
Sundry Creditors
-2.54
-4.55
-3.57
-3.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.48
-1.01
-0.84
-0.62
Cash
2.18
0.56
0.61
0.5
Total Assets
33.47
19.83
9.81
9.87
