iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunita Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

960
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunita Tools Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.63

4.31

1.81

1.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20

-1.08

-4.48

-5.29

Net Worth

25.63

3.23

-2.67

-3.48

Minority Interest

Debt

7.84

16.6

12.49

13.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

33.47

19.83

9.82

9.87

Fixed Assets

6.25

4.18

2.24

2.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

25.04

15.08

6.95

7.23

Inventories

12.26

9.23

7.01

6.73

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.02

6.19

2.79

2.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.78

5.22

1.56

1.68

Sundry Creditors

-2.54

-4.55

-3.57

-3.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.48

-1.01

-0.84

-0.62

Cash

2.18

0.56

0.61

0.5

Total Assets

33.47

19.83

9.81

9.87

Sunita Tools Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunita Tools Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.