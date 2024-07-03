Sunita Tools Ltd Summary

Sunita Tools Ltd was incorporated as Sunita Tools Private Limited on January 12, 1988 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status was changed to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunita Tools Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 28, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company operate in Engineering and Mould base Industry.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high quality engineered goods. These products are mould base and machining parts which are industrial capital goods which undergoes stringent quality tests to meet industry standards before they are delivered to clients. The manufacturing facility in Vasai, Mumbai has many strategic advantages. The area in which it is located is a well developed industrial area providing easy availability of resources, easy to & fro logistics & transportation enhances efficiency of timely delivery as per convenience of customers. This location gives a competitive edge over competitors to the business. Their manufacturing facility has proper infrastructure, availability of Labour, Water and Power supply.The manufacturing facility is situated at Valiv Phatta, Sativali Road, Vasai (E), Palghar, Thane and Maharashtra, India. The mould base industry is an essential component of the larger manufacturing sector. By providing high-quality mould bases, it supports the production of a wide range of products across industries such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics and more. This industrys contributions are vital in enabling innovation, growth, and competitiveness in these sectors. Apart from these, this industry offers a variety of standardized designs and components, reducing the need for starting from scratch in every project, which helps in accelerating the manufacturing process and reducing time-to-market efficiency.The Company is focusing on adopting new technologies and innovations to improve the manufacturing process and enhance product quality. This includes the use of advanced materials, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, precision machining techniques, and automation. These advancements drive efficiency, accuracy, and overall productivity in the production of mould bases.The Company is planning with an Initial Public Offer aggregating to 15,20,400 Equity Shares comprising 13,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 2,00,400 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.