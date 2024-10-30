Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Sunita Tools Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for half year ended September 30 2024 Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) In continuation of the earlier outcome submitted for the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024 regarding consideration and approval of the Unaudited financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting standard (AS) for the Half year ended September 30,2024 along with Limited Audit Report, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that we have rectified the clerical/typographical error in the Financials. We are hereby submitting the revised Unaudited Financials after rectifying the clerical/typographical errors for the good corporate governance. The aforesaid results are also being disseminated on Companys website at https://www.sunitatools.com/ Revised Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday , July 04, 2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Sunita Tools Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sunita Tools Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year And Year Ended March 31 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 15th 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 22nd 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Appointment of M/s. RSL & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. To increase in authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. To consider, approve and finalize the price of Warrants convertible into equity shares and / or equity shares to be issued on preferential basis. To consider and approve the draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 03, 2024 at the registered office of the company, inter alia, has considered and approved as attached. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Preferential issue. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Raising of Funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024