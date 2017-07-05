Sunitee Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.19
5.19
5.19
5.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.9
-0.86
-0.79
-0.8
Net Worth
2.29
4.33
4.4
4.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.29
4.33
4.4
4.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.29
4.31
4.36
4.36
Inventories
2.36
2.36
2.36
2.36
Inventory Days
0
1,807.64
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
2.04
2.04
2.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.09
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
2.3
4.32
4.39
4.39
No Record Found
