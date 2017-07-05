iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunitee Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jul 5, 2017|09:32:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0.47

-0.03

0.88

yoy growth (%)

-100

-1,321.59

-104.38

2.41

Raw materials

0

-1.36

0

-0.92

As % of sales

0

285.68

0

104.06

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

2.61

30.46

1.1

Other costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

10.58

115.83

5.33

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.94

-0.09

-0.09

OPM

0

-198.87

246.3

-10.51

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.13

0.11

0.1

Profit before tax

0

-0.81

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-19.06

0

-35.44

-34.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.81

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.81

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100.33

-10,832.62

11.84

-15.4

NPM

0

-170.71

-19.43

0.76

