Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0.47
-0.03
0.88
yoy growth (%)
-100
-1,321.59
-104.38
2.41
Raw materials
0
-1.36
0
-0.92
As % of sales
0
285.68
0
104.06
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0
2.61
30.46
1.1
Other costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
10.58
115.83
5.33
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.94
-0.09
-0.09
OPM
0
-198.87
246.3
-10.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.13
0.11
0.1
Profit before tax
0
-0.81
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-19.06
0
-35.44
-34.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.81
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.81
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100.33
-10,832.62
11.84
-15.4
NPM
0
-170.71
-19.43
0.76
