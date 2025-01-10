To,

The Members of,

SUNREST LIFE SCIENCE PRIVATE LIMITED AHMEDABAD.

1 Report on the Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statement of SUNREST LIFESCIENCE PRIVATE LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory statement.

Management s Resnonsibilty for the Financial Statements

The Companies Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in the section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (herein after reffered as an "the Act") with respect to the preperation of these financial statement that give true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, Including Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for Preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view an free from the material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error

3 Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statement based on our audit.

We have taken in to account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provision of the Act and the Rules made thereunder

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards of Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, Those Standards Required that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement are free from material misstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial

statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedured that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for expressing an opinion on effectiveness on the entitys internal control system . An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonbleness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

4 Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statement give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(1) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2021; and

(2) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date.

5 Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(I) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2016 (the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of the section 143 of the Companies Act,2013, since in our opinion and information and explanation given to us, the said order is no applicable to the company

(II) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(iii) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss Accounts, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements are dealt with by this report comply with

the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2021, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the

Contd 3

directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(vi) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(vii) With respect to other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanation given to us :

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements

2) The company did not have any material forseable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts

3) There has been no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.