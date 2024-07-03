iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Share Price

53
(2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.7
  • Day's High54.7
  • 52 Wk High79
  • Prev. Close51.5
  • Day's Low53
  • 52 Wk Low 49
  • Turnover (lac)1.69
  • P/E97.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.06
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.74
  • Div. Yield0
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

54.7

Prev. Close

51.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.69

Day's High

54.7

Day's Low

53

52 Week's High

79

52 Week's Low

49

Book Value

33.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.74

P/E

97.17

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.91%

Non-Promoter- 30.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.11

1.06

0.28

0.12

Net Worth

3.11

1.07

0.29

0.13

Minority Interest

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Juhi Sawajani

Managing Director

Nikhilkumar Y Thakkar

Whole-time Director

Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar

Executive Director

Bharatkumar V Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh

Independent Director

Avani Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishi B Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

Summary

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd was originally incorporated as Sunrest Lifescience Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunrest Lifescience Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on March 21, 2023. The Company is engaged in marketing of OTC generic pharmaceutical products into domestic market. The Company operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. It deal in Capsules, Tablets, Syrup, Ointment, Gel, Mouth Wash, Solution, Suspension, Dry Powders and Toothpaste. Their product portfolio comprises of drugs like Anti-Bacterial, Anti Diarrheal, AntiFungal, Dental Cure, Anti Malerial, Anti Diabetic, Anti Protozol, Anti Histamine, Anti-Hypertensive drugs, Cosmetic, Anti Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral, Nutraceutical and Anti-inflammatory. The Company gets product manufactured from one of their Group Company, Trilend Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Apart from this, it has acquired 11,000 equity shares of Trilend, constituting 9.90% of its paid-up share capital. Their third-party manufacturers are basedin Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ut
Company FAQs

What is the Sunrest Lifescience Ltd share price today?

The Sunrest Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is ₹22.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is 97.17 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrest Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is ₹49 and ₹79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd?

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.45%, 6 Month at -19.53%, 3 Month at -14.81% and 1 Month at -3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

