SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹54.7
Prev. Close₹51.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.69
Day's High₹54.7
Day's Low₹53
52 Week's High₹79
52 Week's Low₹49
Book Value₹33.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.74
P/E97.17
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.11
1.06
0.28
0.12
Net Worth
3.11
1.07
0.29
0.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Juhi Sawajani
Managing Director
Nikhilkumar Y Thakkar
Whole-time Director
Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar
Executive Director
Bharatkumar V Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh
Independent Director
Avani Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishi B Shah
Summary
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd was originally incorporated as Sunrest Lifescience Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunrest Lifescience Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on March 21, 2023. The Company is engaged in marketing of OTC generic pharmaceutical products into domestic market. The Company operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. It deal in Capsules, Tablets, Syrup, Ointment, Gel, Mouth Wash, Solution, Suspension, Dry Powders and Toothpaste. Their product portfolio comprises of drugs like Anti-Bacterial, Anti Diarrheal, AntiFungal, Dental Cure, Anti Malerial, Anti Diabetic, Anti Protozol, Anti Histamine, Anti-Hypertensive drugs, Cosmetic, Anti Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral, Nutraceutical and Anti-inflammatory. The Company gets product manufactured from one of their Group Company, Trilend Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Apart from this, it has acquired 11,000 equity shares of Trilend, constituting 9.90% of its paid-up share capital. Their third-party manufacturers are basedin Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ut
The Sunrest Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is ₹22.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is 97.17 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrest Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrest Lifescience Ltd is ₹49 and ₹79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.45%, 6 Month at -19.53%, 3 Month at -14.81% and 1 Month at -3.92%.
