Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

To take a note on the Resignation of Ms. Nishi Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company from close of business hour on December 17th, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 - 25

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 Where the Board of Directors have Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Consent of the Board of directors of the Company is hereby accorded to dispose of 11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of the company TRILEND PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED (CIN: U24100GJ2019PTC106321) held as an Investment.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

To appoint Asnani Stock Broker Private Limited (Member of BSE, NSE, CDSL, MCX, NCDEX) having SEBI Registration No INZ000190431 as an Additional Market Maker of the Company

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024