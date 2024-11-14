iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Board Meeting

50
(-5.66%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sunrest Lifescie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
To take a note on the Resignation of Ms. Nishi Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company from close of business hour on December 17th, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 - 25
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 Where the Board of Directors have Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Consent of the Board of directors of the Company is hereby accorded to dispose of 11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of the company TRILEND PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED (CIN: U24100GJ2019PTC106321) held as an Investment.
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To appoint Asnani Stock Broker Private Limited (Member of BSE, NSE, CDSL, MCX, NCDEX) having SEBI Registration No INZ000190431 as an Additional Market Maker of the Company
Board Meeting23 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023.2. Mr. Jinang Dineshkumar Shah, a Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/S Jinang Shah & Associates is hereby appointed for conducting a secretarial audit of the company for the Financial year 2023-24 w.e.f 23.01.2024.3. Mr. Birjesh H. Vithalani, Partner at VRCA & Associates is hereby appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023, 24 w.e.f 23.01.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)

Sunrest Lifescie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.