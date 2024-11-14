|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|To take a note on the Resignation of Ms. Nishi Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company from close of business hour on December 17th, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 - 25
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sunrest Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 Where the Board of Directors have Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Consent of the Board of directors of the Company is hereby accorded to dispose of 11,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of the company TRILEND PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED (CIN: U24100GJ2019PTC106321) held as an Investment.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To appoint Asnani Stock Broker Private Limited (Member of BSE, NSE, CDSL, MCX, NCDEX) having SEBI Registration No INZ000190431 as an Additional Market Maker of the Company
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2023.2. Mr. Jinang Dineshkumar Shah, a Practicing Company Secretary, Proprietor of M/S Jinang Shah & Associates is hereby appointed for conducting a secretarial audit of the company for the Financial year 2023-24 w.e.f 23.01.2024.3. Mr. Birjesh H. Vithalani, Partner at VRCA & Associates is hereby appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023, 24 w.e.f 23.01.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)
