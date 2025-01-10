Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.11
1.06
0.28
0.12
Net Worth
3.11
1.07
0.29
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
2.14
3.24
2.31
2.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.25
4.31
2.6
2.4
Fixed Assets
0.35
0.47
0.15
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
4.43
3.37
2.08
2.03
Inventories
3.94
2.3
1.52
0.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.86
9.35
7.4
5.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.08
0.43
0.03
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-8.62
-7.93
-6.41
-3.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.83
-0.78
-0.46
-0.31
Cash
0.45
0.48
0.37
0.34
Total Assets
5.27
4.32
2.61
2.4
No Record Found
