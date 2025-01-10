iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

53
(-3.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.11

1.06

0.28

0.12

Net Worth

3.11

1.07

0.29

0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

2.14

3.24

2.31

2.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.25

4.31

2.6

2.4

Fixed Assets

0.35

0.47

0.15

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

4.43

3.37

2.08

2.03

Inventories

3.94

2.3

1.52

0.48

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.86

9.35

7.4

5.37

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.08

0.43

0.03

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-8.62

-7.93

-6.41

-3.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.83

-0.78

-0.46

-0.31

Cash

0.45

0.48

0.37

0.34

Total Assets

5.27

4.32

2.61

2.4

Sunrest Lifescie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.