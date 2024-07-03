Sunrest Lifescience Ltd Summary

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd was originally incorporated as Sunrest Lifescience Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sunrest Lifescience Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on March 21, 2023. The Company is engaged in marketing of OTC generic pharmaceutical products into domestic market. The Company operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. It deal in Capsules, Tablets, Syrup, Ointment, Gel, Mouth Wash, Solution, Suspension, Dry Powders and Toothpaste. Their product portfolio comprises of drugs like Anti-Bacterial, Anti Diarrheal, AntiFungal, Dental Cure, Anti Malerial, Anti Diabetic, Anti Protozol, Anti Histamine, Anti-Hypertensive drugs, Cosmetic, Anti Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral, Nutraceutical and Anti-inflammatory. The Company gets product manufactured from one of their Group Company, Trilend Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. Apart from this, it has acquired 11,000 equity shares of Trilend, constituting 9.90% of its paid-up share capital. Their third-party manufacturers are basedin Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. The Company has 32 third-party manufacturers across these states.The Company has proposed a Fresh Issue of issuing upto 12,91,200 Equity Shares through Public Offer.