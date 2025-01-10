To The Members of Sunshield Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sunshield Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the net profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in the case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer and the Company has fulfilled all its obligations. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue not being recorded in the correct accounting period. Our audit approach comprised test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: Refer Note 2.1 to the Financial Statements - Material Accounting Policies • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy relating revenue recognition in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and testing thereof. • Evaluating the general information and control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of the IT application controls. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over cut-off procedures adopted as at the year-end. • Substantive Testing the sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year- end and subsequent to the year-end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year-end to determine the appropriateness of the period in which revenue is recognized. • Performing analytical procedures on revenue based on periodical past trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. • Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. 2. There are several litigations pending before various forums against the Company. These also include matters under various statutes and involve significant management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. To address this key audit matter, our procedure included: We identified this as a key matter as the estimate of these amounts involve a significant degree of management judgement and high estimation uncertainty. • Obtaining from the management details of matters under disputes including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations. • Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the company relating to litigations and open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and process followed to decide provisioning or disclosure as contingent liabilities. • Discussing with the companys personnel for sufficient understanding of on-going and potential legal matters impacting the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Also refer our comments in paragraph 2(h)(vi).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. - refer Note no. 32 to the Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

Note no. 40(1) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no. 40(1) to Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year for the previous year and the interim dividend paid for the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note no.16(i) to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, we report that for the year ended March 31, 2024, for maintaining its books of account, the Company has used accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software SAP to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101961W/W-100036 Diwakar Sapre Partner Membership No.: 040740 UDIN: 24040740BKEYGC4036 Place: Mumbai Date: 16th May 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) Property Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment, and other assets so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, during the year, certain items of Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the Management. Discrepancies which were noticed, were not material and same are dealt in books of account.

c) As disclosed in note no. 41(9) of the Financial Statements and based on our examination of the registered sale deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties, comprising of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) As disclosed in note no. 41(8) of the Financial Statements, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant, and equipment, Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As disclosed in note no. 41(5) of the Financial Statements, the Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending against it for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventory:

a) The inventory (except goods in transit and stock lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the Management during at the end of the every quarter. Stock lying with third party has been confirmed by the third party. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Considering the size of the Company and the nature of its operations, the coverage and procedures are adequate. The discrepancies noticed on such verification, which in our opinion were not material, have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits exceeding Rs. 5 crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are broadly in agreement with the books of account and no material unreconciled discrepancies have been observed. Refer Note 17 of the Financial Statements.

(iii) Loans, Investments etc:

(a) During the year, the Company has granted interest free loans to employees, the details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs In Lakhs) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: — Loans to Employees 2.03 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above: — Loans to Employees 1.75

Apart from the above and as disclosed in note no. 41(7) of the Financial Statements the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, provided any guarantee or security to any other company, firm, limited liability partnership or any other entity during the year.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of the above-mentioned loans, are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) I n respect of the loans granted to employees by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal and payment of interest are regular, as stipulated.

(d) In respect of the loans granted by the Company, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) Section 185 and 186:

The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(v) Public Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(vi) Cost Records:

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these accounts and records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) Statutory Dues:

In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to the Company, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) The particulars of statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs In Lakhs)A Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax including interest 225.73 2006- 2007 to 2007- 2008 and 2015- 16 to 2016- 17 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal CGST Act, 2017 GST including Interest 35.51 2017-2018 GST Commissionerate- Navi Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 16.60 2018-19 & 2019-20 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)

A Net of Rs 189.72 Lakhs paid under protest

(viii) Undisclosed Income:

As disclosed in note no. 41(4) of the Financial Statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Borrowings:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As disclosed in note no. 41(10) of the Financial Statements, the Company is not declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans raised during the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Company has not utilized funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Therefore, reporting under clauses 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(x) Issue of Securities:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xi) Fraud:

(a) There are no instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) Nidhi Company:

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xiii) Related Parties:

The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit:

a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to December 2023 for the period under audit. We have considered the observations of the internal auditors of the Company in their reports, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures, for the year under audit.

(xv) Non-Cash Transactions:

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xvi) 45-IA:

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) [as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016] within the Group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xvii) Cash Loss:

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii) Resignation of Statutory Auditor:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xix) Ability to pay Liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) CSR unspent amount:

The Company has spent the requisite amount on eligible CSR activities and there is no unspent amount as at the end of the year, whether related to on-going projects or otherwise.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Sunshield Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.