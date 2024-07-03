iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Share Price

860.8
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:00 PM

  • Open880
  • Day's High889.95
  • 52 Wk High1,125
  • Prev. Close875.35
  • Day's Low860.8
  • 52 Wk Low 730.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.87
  • P/E35.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value120.15
  • EPS24.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)632.95
  • Div. Yield0.27
No Records Found

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

880

Prev. Close

875.35

Turnover(Lac.)

3.87

Day's High

889.95

Day's Low

860.8

52 Week's High

1,125

52 Week's Low

730.2

Book Value

120.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

632.95

P/E

35.14

EPS

24.91

Divi. Yield

0.27

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.36%

Non-Promoter- 6.72%

Institutions: 6.72%

Non-Institutions: 30.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.35

7.35

7.35

7.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74.84

58.65

46.32

18.79

Net Worth

82.19

66

53.67

26.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

244

198.65

181.07

183.36

yoy growth (%)

22.82

9.7

-1.24

10.64

Raw materials

-169.38

-126.46

-121.24

-125.85

As % of sales

69.41

63.65

66.95

68.63

Employee costs

-9.22

-7.55

-6.59

-7.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.35

16.62

2.23

1.51

Depreciation

-5.8

-5.79

-6.08

-5.96

Tax paid

-11.7

-2.43

-0.55

-0.3

Working capital

11.7

-4.41

-2.48

15.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.82

9.7

-1.24

10.64

Op profit growth

5.77

72.92

9.19

118.58

EBIT growth

8.94

96.12

9.19

706.58

Net profit growth

93.7

2,103.82

-46.58

-118.06

No Record Found

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

R L Shenoy

Independent Director

Ajit Shah

Independent Director

Aruna Soman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumashi

Managing Director & CEO

Jeet Malhotra

Non Executive Director

Maya Parihar Malhotra

Non Executive Director

Anand Parihar

Independent Director

Cyrus Poonevala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Sunshield Chemicals Limited (SCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 19 November 1986. The Company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and Sons. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals in the domestic and international markets. It manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc.The company commenced its operations in Oct.87 to manufacture 900 tpa of ethylene oxide condensates (EOC). The capacity was increased to 2100 tpa in Sep.90, which was further increased to 3000 tpa in 1993 and to 4500 tpa in Sep.94 after it took over Atsuan Chemical Corporation. It acquired Dimple Chemicals and Services situated in Ambernath in Apr.93 to add 1680 tpa of sulphonates, esters and amides to its existing production capacity. In Sep.94, it acquired Kamal Chemical Industries, enhancing its total capacity by another 1200 tpa of sulphonates, sulphates, esters and amides. In 1994, both Kamal Chemical Industries and Dimple Chemicals and Services were merged with the company. Sunshield undertook a backward integration-cum-diversification to produce 3000 tpa of alkyl phenols, commercial production of which commenced in Jul.94.In May 95, the company offered 9.19 lac equity shares of Rs 10, at a premium of Rs 38, aggregating Rs 4.41 cr. The companys clientele includes Excel Industries, IOC, Hindustan Petroleum, India Glycols, Bayer India, BASF, Asian Pa
Company FAQs

What is the Sunshield Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Sunshield Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is ₹632.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is 35.14 and 7.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunshield Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is ₹730.2 and ₹1125 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd?

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.49%, 3 Years at 18.85%, 1 Year at -9.19%, 6 Month at -14.68%, 3 Month at -2.83% and 1 Month at -5.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.36 %
Institutions - 6.72 %
Public - 30.91 %

