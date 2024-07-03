Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹880
Prev. Close₹875.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.87
Day's High₹889.95
Day's Low₹860.8
52 Week's High₹1,125
52 Week's Low₹730.2
Book Value₹120.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)632.95
P/E35.14
EPS24.91
Divi. Yield0.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.84
58.65
46.32
18.79
Net Worth
82.19
66
53.67
26.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
244
198.65
181.07
183.36
yoy growth (%)
22.82
9.7
-1.24
10.64
Raw materials
-169.38
-126.46
-121.24
-125.85
As % of sales
69.41
63.65
66.95
68.63
Employee costs
-9.22
-7.55
-6.59
-7.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.35
16.62
2.23
1.51
Depreciation
-5.8
-5.79
-6.08
-5.96
Tax paid
-11.7
-2.43
-0.55
-0.3
Working capital
11.7
-4.41
-2.48
15.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.82
9.7
-1.24
10.64
Op profit growth
5.77
72.92
9.19
118.58
EBIT growth
8.94
96.12
9.19
706.58
Net profit growth
93.7
2,103.82
-46.58
-118.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
R L Shenoy
Independent Director
Ajit Shah
Independent Director
Aruna Soman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumashi
Managing Director & CEO
Jeet Malhotra
Non Executive Director
Maya Parihar Malhotra
Non Executive Director
Anand Parihar
Independent Director
Cyrus Poonevala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Sunshield Chemicals Limited (SCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 19 November 1986. The Company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and Sons. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals in the domestic and international markets. It manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc.The company commenced its operations in Oct.87 to manufacture 900 tpa of ethylene oxide condensates (EOC). The capacity was increased to 2100 tpa in Sep.90, which was further increased to 3000 tpa in 1993 and to 4500 tpa in Sep.94 after it took over Atsuan Chemical Corporation. It acquired Dimple Chemicals and Services situated in Ambernath in Apr.93 to add 1680 tpa of sulphonates, esters and amides to its existing production capacity. In Sep.94, it acquired Kamal Chemical Industries, enhancing its total capacity by another 1200 tpa of sulphonates, sulphates, esters and amides. In 1994, both Kamal Chemical Industries and Dimple Chemicals and Services were merged with the company. Sunshield undertook a backward integration-cum-diversification to produce 3000 tpa of alkyl phenols, commercial production of which commenced in Jul.94.In May 95, the company offered 9.19 lac equity shares of Rs 10, at a premium of Rs 38, aggregating Rs 4.41 cr. The companys clientele includes Excel Industries, IOC, Hindustan Petroleum, India Glycols, Bayer India, BASF, Asian Pa
Read More
The Sunshield Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is ₹632.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is 35.14 and 7.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunshield Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd is ₹730.2 and ₹1125 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.49%, 3 Years at 18.85%, 1 Year at -9.19%, 6 Month at -14.68%, 3 Month at -2.83% and 1 Month at -5.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.