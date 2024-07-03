Summary

Sunshield Chemicals Limited (SCL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 19 November 1986. The Company was promoted by Satish M Kelkar, C M Kelkar and Sons. The Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of Speciality Chemicals in the domestic and international markets. It manufactures speciality chemicals which find application in industries like agrochemicals, fertilisers, paints, textiles, petroleum, etc.The company commenced its operations in Oct.87 to manufacture 900 tpa of ethylene oxide condensates (EOC). The capacity was increased to 2100 tpa in Sep.90, which was further increased to 3000 tpa in 1993 and to 4500 tpa in Sep.94 after it took over Atsuan Chemical Corporation. It acquired Dimple Chemicals and Services situated in Ambernath in Apr.93 to add 1680 tpa of sulphonates, esters and amides to its existing production capacity. In Sep.94, it acquired Kamal Chemical Industries, enhancing its total capacity by another 1200 tpa of sulphonates, sulphates, esters and amides. In 1994, both Kamal Chemical Industries and Dimple Chemicals and Services were merged with the company. Sunshield undertook a backward integration-cum-diversification to produce 3000 tpa of alkyl phenols, commercial production of which commenced in Jul.94.In May 95, the company offered 9.19 lac equity shares of Rs 10, at a premium of Rs 38, aggregating Rs 4.41 cr. The companys clientele includes Excel Industries, IOC, Hindustan Petroleum, India Glycols, Bayer India, BASF, Asian Pa

