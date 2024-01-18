|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|-
|1.2
|12
|Final
|Financial Results and Dividend Accouchement Recommended payment of final dividend @ Rs. 1.2/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|1.2
|12
|Interim
|Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9 February 2024 have approved interim dividend of Rs. 1.20 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each.
