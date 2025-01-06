Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.35
16.62
2.23
1.51
Depreciation
-5.8
-5.79
-6.08
-5.96
Tax paid
-11.7
-2.43
-0.55
-0.3
Working capital
11.7
-4.41
-2.48
15.84
Other operating items
Operating
15.54
3.97
-6.88
11.07
Capital expenditure
10.61
-0.06
12.46
2.68
Free cash flow
26.15
3.9
5.57
13.75
Equity raised
37.63
9.07
7.56
5.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
166.34
197.15
218.88
209.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
230.13
210.13
232.01
228.42
