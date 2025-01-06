iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

859.95
(-1.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Sunshield Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.35

16.62

2.23

1.51

Depreciation

-5.8

-5.79

-6.08

-5.96

Tax paid

-11.7

-2.43

-0.55

-0.3

Working capital

11.7

-4.41

-2.48

15.84

Other operating items

Operating

15.54

3.97

-6.88

11.07

Capital expenditure

10.61

-0.06

12.46

2.68

Free cash flow

26.15

3.9

5.57

13.75

Equity raised

37.63

9.07

7.56

5.02

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

166.34

197.15

218.88

209.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

230.13

210.13

232.01

228.42

Sunshield Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.