Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

821
(-2.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:02:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

244

198.65

181.07

183.36

yoy growth (%)

22.82

9.7

-1.24

10.64

Raw materials

-169.38

-126.46

-121.24

-125.85

As % of sales

69.41

63.65

66.95

68.63

Employee costs

-9.22

-7.55

-6.59

-7.13

As % of sales

3.78

3.8

3.64

3.88

Other costs

-34.15

-35.1

-36.16

-34.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.99

17.66

19.97

18.94

Operating profit

31.23

29.53

17.07

15.64

OPM

12.8

14.86

9.43

8.52

Depreciation

-5.8

-5.79

-6.08

-5.96

Interest expense

-4.78

-7.36

-10

-9.69

Other income

0.7

0.25

1.24

1.52

Profit before tax

21.35

16.62

2.23

1.51

Taxes

-11.7

-2.43

-0.55

-0.3

Tax rate

-54.78

-14.67

-24.66

-20.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.65

14.18

1.67

1.2

Exceptional items

17.82

0

-1.03

0

Net profit

27.47

14.18

0.64

1.2

yoy growth (%)

93.7

2,103.82

-46.58

-118.06

NPM

11.26

7.13

0.35

0.65

