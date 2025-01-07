Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
244
198.65
181.07
183.36
yoy growth (%)
22.82
9.7
-1.24
10.64
Raw materials
-169.38
-126.46
-121.24
-125.85
As % of sales
69.41
63.65
66.95
68.63
Employee costs
-9.22
-7.55
-6.59
-7.13
As % of sales
3.78
3.8
3.64
3.88
Other costs
-34.15
-35.1
-36.16
-34.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.99
17.66
19.97
18.94
Operating profit
31.23
29.53
17.07
15.64
OPM
12.8
14.86
9.43
8.52
Depreciation
-5.8
-5.79
-6.08
-5.96
Interest expense
-4.78
-7.36
-10
-9.69
Other income
0.7
0.25
1.24
1.52
Profit before tax
21.35
16.62
2.23
1.51
Taxes
-11.7
-2.43
-0.55
-0.3
Tax rate
-54.78
-14.67
-24.66
-20.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.65
14.18
1.67
1.2
Exceptional items
17.82
0
-1.03
0
Net profit
27.47
14.18
0.64
1.2
yoy growth (%)
93.7
2,103.82
-46.58
-118.06
NPM
11.26
7.13
0.35
0.65
