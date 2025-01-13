Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.84
58.65
46.32
18.79
Net Worth
82.19
66
53.67
26.14
Minority Interest
Debt
85.47
77.12
78.54
87.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.61
9.22
8.74
7.97
Total Liabilities
177.27
152.34
140.95
121.91
Fixed Assets
119.79
80.27
78.45
67.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.73
3.04
3.85
7.98
Networking Capital
56.14
67.25
52.81
42.8
Inventories
43.28
36.37
29.4
26.09
Inventory Days
43.97
47.93
Sundry Debtors
47.89
40.11
41.34
28.68
Debtor Days
61.83
52.69
Other Current Assets
17.58
18.68
18.46
12.18
Sundry Creditors
-47.59
-25.4
-33.56
-20.78
Creditor Days
50.2
38.18
Other Current Liabilities
-5.01
-2.51
-2.82
-3.37
Cash
0.6
1.79
5.84
3.57
Total Assets
177.26
152.35
140.95
121.9
