Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited Results for quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: a) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Auditors have issued an unmodified report. b) Raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs. 200 crores. c) Constitution of Rights Issue Committee for dealing with and deciding all matters pertaining to the proposed rights issue; and d) Purchase of land from Mr. Jeet Malhotra, Managing Director & CEO of the Company for expansion of business of the Company Designating Dr. Maya Parihar Malhotra as Chairperson effective from 16 August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial results and financial statements of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results and Dividend Accouchement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024