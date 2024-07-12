|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|AGM 14/08/2024 Annual General Meeting Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Please find attached voting results along with scrutinizers report. AGM Proceedings attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.