Dear Members,

Your Directors present the 30TH ANNUAL REPORT together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS :

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Profit before Interest and Depreciation 57.26 46.18 Less : Interest 0.02 0.03 Profit before Depreciation 57.24 46.15 Less: Depreciation 8.55 8.55 Profit before Tax 48.69 37.60 Less: Current Tax 12.90 9.39 (Add)/ Less: Tax in respect of earlier years 0.56 (0.07) (Add)/ Less: Adjustment for Deferred Tax Asset/ (Liabilities) (0.25) 0.50 Profit after Tax 35.48 27.78

There are no material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between 1st April, 2024 and date of this report.

2. DIVIDEND & DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

With a view to conserve the resources for the working capital requirement of the Company, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year under review ended on 31st March, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of LODR Regulation 2015, the regulations related to Dividend Distribution Policy are not applicable to the Company.

3. PRODUCTION, SALES AND WORKING RESULTS:

There was no production/ sale of Wheat Flour during the year under review and during the previous year.

The Company has suspended its operations of Wheat Grinding w.e.f. 1st February, 2015.

Your Company has achieved during the year, Profit before Interest and Depreciation of Rs. 57.26 lakh as compared to Rs. 46.18 lakh during 2022-23. After charging for finance cost and Depreciation, the Company has Profit before tax of Rs. 48.69 lakh as compared to Profit of Rs. 37.60 lakh during 2022-23. After providing for current taxes and making adjustments for deferred tax, the Profit after tax stood at Rs. 35.48 lakh compared to Profit of Rs. 27.78 lakh during 2022-23. After bringing forward balance of Profit and Loss account of Rs. 80.18 lakh, the balance of Rs. 115.66 lakh has been carried forward to Balance Sheet.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

5. LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited. The Company is regular in payment of Annual Listing Fees. The Company has paid Listing fees up to the year 2024-25.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The are no changes in the capital structure of the Company during the period under review.

The issued, subscribed and paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs.302.16 Lakh. As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor issued sweat equity shares. None of the Directors of the Company hold any convertible instruments.

7. RESERVES:

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve.

8. DIRECTORS:

8.1 Mr. Sunil S. Ahuja (DIN: 00064612) retires by rotation in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company. However, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

8.2 Mr. Anil S Ahuja, CMD (DIN: 00064596) was re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3 years i.e. from 1st January, 2023 to 31st December, 2025 by the members vide a special resolution passed at the 29th Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2023.

8.3 Mr. Arvind P. Thakkar (DIN: 00277501) will retire from the position of Independent Director of the Company upon the conclusion of the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.

8.4 Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20th July, 2024 have appointed Ms. Anal R. Desai (DIN: 02636329) as an Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 1st September, 2024. Furthermore, the appointment of Ms. Anal R. Desai as a Non-executive Independent Director for a period of 5 years is being proposed at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.

8.5 The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) that they meet with the criteria of their independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act. The Independent Director shall enroll his / her name in the Databank, being maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to qualify as an Independent Director. The enrollment of Independent Directors has been completed and they have furnished the declaration affirming their compliance to the Board with the provisions contained under sub rule 1 & 2 of Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules.

8.6 In terms of provisions of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2019 the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA).

8.7 Brief profile of the Director who is being appointed or re-appointed as required under Regulations 36(3) of Listing Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings is provided in the notice for the forthcoming AGM of the Company.

8.8 The Board of Directors duly met 5 times during the financial year under review.

8.9 Formal Annual Evaluation:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating the performance of the Board of Directors as well as that of its Committees and Individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board, Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Management etc. The exercise was carried out through an evaluation process covering aspects such as composition of the Board, experience, competencies, governance issues etc.

8.10 DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed:

(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 being end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the Profit of the Company for the year;

(iii) that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (iv) that the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

9. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

10. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

Sr. No. Name of the Director & Designation Remuneration for the year 2023-24 % increase over last year Parameters Median of Employees Remuneration Commission received from Holding/ Subsidiary 1. Anil S. Ahuja – (CMD) Rs. 7,20,000 NIL - Rs. 2,05,526 -

The Board of Directors has framed a Remuneration Policy that assures the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management to enhance the quality required to run the Company successfully. All the Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed time to time implementation of the said Remuneration policy.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy are available on the Companys website–www.superbread.com

11. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Sr. No. Name of the Director & KMP Designation Percentage Increase (If any) 1. Mr. Anil S. Ahuja Managing Director - 2. Mr. Thakur Dayaldas Jaswani Chief Finance Officer - 3. Ms. Ankita Ameriya Company Secretary -

12. PERSONNEL AND H. R. D.:

12.1 INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The industrial relations continued to remain cordial and peaceful and your Company continued to give ever increasing importance to training at all levels and other aspects of H. R. D.

As the operations of the Company have been suspended, there is no material information to be provided. The relationship between average increase in remuneration and Companys performance is as per the appropriate performance benchmarks and reflects short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

12.2 PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There is no Employee drawing remuneration requiring disclosure under Rule 5(2) of Companies Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014.

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND DETAILS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENT & SECURITIES PROVIDED:

Details of Related Party Transactions and Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 188 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 respectively are given in the notes to the Financial Statements attached to the Directors Report.

All transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered as material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at www.superbread.com

14. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

In view of suspension of Manufacturing activities throughout the year, there is no information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to the conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption. The Company has not earned or spent any amount in Foreign Currency.

15. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MDA:

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance (on voluntary basis), Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) and a certificate regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance are appended to the Annual Report as Annexure – A.

16. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Your Company has obtained Secretarial Audit Report as required under Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 from M/s. K. Jatin & Co., Practising Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad. The said Report is attached with this Report as Annexure – B.

17. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the draft Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website www.superbread.com.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE/ NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE/STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The details of various committees and their functions are part of Corporate Governance Report.

A. Audit Committee:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20th July, 2024 have reconstituted the Audit Committee of the Company as follows w.e.f. 1st September, 2024:

1. Ms. Unnati S. Bane Chairman 2. Mr. Hargovind H. Parmar Member 3. Mr. Anil S. Ahuja Member

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20th July, 2024 have reconstituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company as follows w.e.f. 1st September, 2024:

1. Ms. Unnati S. Bane Chairman 2. Mr. Hargovind H. Parmar Member 3. Mr. Sunil S. Ahuja Member

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and as on the date of the report is as under:

1. Mr. Hargovind H. Parmar Chairman 2. Ms. Unnati S. Bane Member 3. Mr. Anil S. Ahuja Member

19. GENERAL:

19.1 AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 29th Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2023, M/s. N K Aswani & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 years i.e., for the financial years 2023-24 to 2027-28.

The remarks of Auditors are self explanatory and have been explained in Notes on Accounts. 19.2 INSURANCE: The movable and immovable properties of the Company including plant and Machinery and stocks wherever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured against the risks of fire, riot, strike, malicious damage etc. as per the consistent policy of the Company. 19.3 DEPOSITS: The Company has not accepted during the year under review any Deposits and there were no overdue deposits.

19.4 RISKS MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has a risk management policy, which from time to time, is reviewed by the Audit Committee of Directors as well as by the Board of Directors. The Policy is reviewed quarterly by assessing the threats and opportunities that will impact the objectives set for the Company as a whole. The Policy is designed to provide the categorization of risk into threat and its cause, impact, treatment and control measures. As part of the Risk Management policy, the relevant parameters for protection of environment, safety of operations and health of people at work and monitored regularly with reference to statutory regulations and guidelines defined by the Company.

19.5 SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES/ JVs:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/ Associate Companies / JVs. 19.6 CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has laid down a Code of Conduct applicable to the Board of Directors and Senior Management. All the Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct.

19.7 SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There has been no significant and material order passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals, impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

19.8 ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY:

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

19.9 DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy, in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, the Company did not receive any complaint.

19.10 INSTANCES OF FRAUD, IF ANY REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

19.11 SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company complies with the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, which are mandatorily applicable to the Company.

19.12 There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. 19.13 There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

19.14. With respect to the loans advanced by the Directors to the Company, the Company has received necessary declarations from Directors that the said loan is not given out of funds acquired by them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

19.15 No agreements have been entered / executed by the parties as mentioned under clause 5A of paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which, either directly or indirectly effect / impact the Management or Control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

20. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The significant accounting policies which are consistently applied are set out in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

21. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

Shareholders have an option to dematerialise their shares with either of the depositories viz. NSDL and CDSL. The ISIN allotted is INE897A01011.

22. FINANCE:

22.1 The Companys Income-tax Assessment has been completed up to the Assessment Year 2017-18.

22.2 The Company has not availed any Working Capital Facilities.

23. DISCLOSURE OF MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

24. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

During this period under the provisions under section 135 in respect of CSR is not applicable to the Company. Hence, your Directors have not constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

25. INSIDER TRADING POLICY:

As required under the Insider Trading Policy Regulations of SEBI, your Directors have framed and approved Insider Trading Policy for the Company i.e. ‘Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and ‘Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons/Insiders. The Policy is available on the companys website.

26. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Promoters and Shareholders for their constant support and co operation. Your Directors also place on record their grateful appreciation and co operation received from Bankers, Financial Institutions, Government Agencies and employees of the Company.