SectorFMCG
Open₹29.9
Prev. Close₹28.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹29.9
Day's Low₹28
52 Week's High₹34.95
52 Week's Low₹23.25
Book Value₹16.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.46
P/E22.38
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.31
1.03
0.75
Net Worth
4.69
4.33
4.05
3.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.29
0.19
0.16
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.05
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.07
-0.03
0.01
Working capital
-0.24
1.72
0.58
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-15.49
-26.24
105.97
3.98
EBIT growth
9.53
45.37
12.04
-232.81
Net profit growth
6.9
33.23
-11.95
-209.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil S Ahuja
Non Executive Director
Sunil S Ahuja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Unnati S Bane
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hargovind H Parmar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anal R Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Ameriya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Super Bakers (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March 1994, Super Bakers (India) Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of bread with the brand name Super Bread and is having its Flour Mill Unit located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Presently, the Company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ), Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and is selling under the brand called Super Shuddh Atta. The Companys current processing & milling capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125 tpd)The Company has been selling the Wheat products in the wholesale market in the traditional packing of 90 kilograms (kgs) per gunny bag and retail consumer packing is in 25 kilograms (kgs), 5 kilograms (kgs), 1 kilograms (kgs), 500 gms. The bread is crafted without the use of any eggs, making it suitable for vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions. It is only the finest ingredients, ensuring superior taste and texture. The Company prioritize it by using wholesome ingredients and avoiding artificial additives or preservatives.The Company stop its operations of Wheat Grinding w.e.f. 1st February, 2015. Thereafter, it has launched Brown bread, which is a healthier alternative to white bread, is made using whole grain flour, which retains the bran and germ layers of the wheat kernel. This results in a bread rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, such as B vitamins and iron. The recipe typically includes whole wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and sometimes a bit of sweetener. Brown bread bo
Read More
The Super Bakers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Bakers India Ltd is ₹8.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Super Bakers India Ltd is 22.38 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Bakers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Bakers India Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹34.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Super Bakers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.70%, 3 Years at 45.28%, 1 Year at 4.34%, 6 Month at 0.81%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at -10.81%.
