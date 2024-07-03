iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Bakers (India) Ltd Share Price

28
(-2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:37:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.9
  • Day's High29.9
  • 52 Wk High34.95
  • Prev. Close28.64
  • Day's Low28
  • 52 Wk Low 23.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E22.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.13
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Super Bakers (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Super Bakers (India) Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Super Bakers (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Super Bakers (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.30%

Non-Promoter- 77.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Super Bakers (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.31

1.03

0.75

Net Worth

4.69

4.33

4.05

3.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.29

0.19

0.16

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.05

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.07

-0.03

0.01

Working capital

-0.24

1.72

0.58

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-15.49

-26.24

105.97

3.98

EBIT growth

9.53

45.37

12.04

-232.81

Net profit growth

6.9

33.23

-11.95

-209.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Super Bakers (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil S Ahuja

Non Executive Director

Sunil S Ahuja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Unnati S Bane

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hargovind H Parmar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anal R Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Ameriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March 1994, Super Bakers (India) Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of bread with the brand name Super Bread and is having its Flour Mill Unit located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Presently, the Company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ), Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and is selling under the brand called Super Shuddh Atta. The Companys current processing & milling capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125 tpd)The Company has been selling the Wheat products in the wholesale market in the traditional packing of 90 kilograms (kgs) per gunny bag and retail consumer packing is in 25 kilograms (kgs), 5 kilograms (kgs), 1 kilograms (kgs), 500 gms. The bread is crafted without the use of any eggs, making it suitable for vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions. It is only the finest ingredients, ensuring superior taste and texture. The Company prioritize it by using wholesome ingredients and avoiding artificial additives or preservatives.The Company stop its operations of Wheat Grinding w.e.f. 1st February, 2015. Thereafter, it has launched Brown bread, which is a healthier alternative to white bread, is made using whole grain flour, which retains the bran and germ layers of the wheat kernel. This results in a bread rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, such as B vitamins and iron. The recipe typically includes whole wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and sometimes a bit of sweetener. Brown bread bo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Super Bakers India Ltd share price today?

The Super Bakers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Bakers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Bakers India Ltd is ₹8.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Bakers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Bakers India Ltd is 22.38 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Bakers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Bakers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Bakers India Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹34.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Super Bakers India Ltd?

Super Bakers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.70%, 3 Years at 45.28%, 1 Year at 4.34%, 6 Month at 0.81%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at -10.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Bakers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Bakers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.69 %

