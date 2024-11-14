Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

SUPER BAKERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. We are Submitting herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SUPER BAKERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have appointed Additional Non-Executive Independent Director subject to approval of members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

SUPER BAKERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 is scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024