iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Bakers (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.25
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Super Bakers (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.29

0.19

0.16

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.05

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.07

-0.03

0.01

Working capital

-0.24

1.72

0.58

-0.62

Other operating items

Operating

-0.11

1.87

0.6

-0.57

Capital expenditure

0.56

-0.86

0.11

-0.4

Free cash flow

0.44

1.01

0.71

-0.97

Equity raised

1.04

0.38

-0.16

-0.65

Investing

0

0

-0.13

0.13

Financing

0

0

-0.04

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.48

1.4

0.38

-1.59

Super Bakers (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Bakers (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.