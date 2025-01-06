Super Bakers (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.29
0.19
0.16
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.05
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.07
-0.03
0.01
Working capital
-0.24
1.72
0.58
-0.62
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
1.87
0.6
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0.56
-0.86
0.11
-0.4
Free cash flow
0.44
1.01
0.71
-0.97
Equity raised
1.04
0.38
-0.16
-0.65
Investing
0
0
-0.13
0.13
Financing
0
0
-0.04
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.48
1.4
0.38
-1.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.