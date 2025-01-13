iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Bakers (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

27.41
(-0.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.31

1.03

0.75

Net Worth

4.69

4.33

4.05

3.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.69

4.33

4.05

3.77

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.54

0.63

0.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.13

Networking Capital

0.24

0.26

0.25

0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.05

0.05

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.16

-0.18

-0.19

Cash

3.87

3.41

3.05

2.72

Total Assets

4.69

4.33

4.05

3.76

