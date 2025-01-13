Super Bakers (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.31
1.03
0.75
Net Worth
4.69
4.33
4.05
3.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.69
4.33
4.05
3.77
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.54
0.63
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.13
Networking Capital
0.24
0.26
0.25
0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.05
0.05
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.16
-0.18
-0.19
Cash
3.87
3.41
3.05
2.72
Total Assets
4.69
4.33
4.05
3.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.