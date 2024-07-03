Super Bakers (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in March 1994, Super Bakers (India) Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of bread with the brand name Super Bread and is having its Flour Mill Unit located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Presently, the Company is engaged in processing Wheat and manufacturing wheat products like Maida ( White Flour ), Suji, Rawa, Wholemeal Flour and is selling under the brand called Super Shuddh Atta. The Companys current processing & milling capacity of wheat is 41,250 mt. per annum. (125 tpd)The Company has been selling the Wheat products in the wholesale market in the traditional packing of 90 kilograms (kgs) per gunny bag and retail consumer packing is in 25 kilograms (kgs), 5 kilograms (kgs), 1 kilograms (kgs), 500 gms. The bread is crafted without the use of any eggs, making it suitable for vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions. It is only the finest ingredients, ensuring superior taste and texture. The Company prioritize it by using wholesome ingredients and avoiding artificial additives or preservatives.The Company stop its operations of Wheat Grinding w.e.f. 1st February, 2015. Thereafter, it has launched Brown bread, which is a healthier alternative to white bread, is made using whole grain flour, which retains the bran and germ layers of the wheat kernel. This results in a bread rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, such as B vitamins and iron. The recipe typically includes whole wheat flour, water, yeast, salt, and sometimes a bit of sweetener. Brown bread boasts a hearty texture and a slightly nutty flavor. Its nutritional profile makes it a popular choice for those seeking a balanced diet. Whether used for sandwiches, toast, or as a side to soups and salads, brown bread offers both taste and nutrition.Brown bread is bread made with whole grain flour, usually wheat, and sometimes dark-coloured ingredients such as molasses or coffee. White Bread, that soft, fluffy favorite found in most stores, is made without eggs. Its crafted from finely ground wheat flour, water, yeast, and a touch of sugar. This bread is light and easy to eat, perfect for sandwiches, toast, or alongside meals. While some argue its not as healthy as whole-grain bread, its simplicity and widespread availability make it a top pick for many. The Companys milling process has given white flour a longer shelf life by removing the natural oils from the whole grain. Atta bread, a wholesome variant of traditional bread, is crafted from whole wheat flour, known as atta. This flour is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making atta bread a nutritious choice. The recipe typically includes atta flour, yeast, water, a pinch of salt, and sometimes a touch of sweetener like honey or sugar.