Super Crop Safe Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat has been manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides. Promoted by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the Company owns a widespread area of 15000 Sq meters. Besides, it has testing facilities like HPLC, GLC, VV and Spectrometer.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Agro Chemicals, Biological Products and Pesticides Formulations. The Company is research based and has developed ecofriendly biological / herbal products and is successfully marketing the same since last 15 years. It established distribution network for marketing its products in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Panjab, Hariyana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Chhattisgarh. In 2023, the Company has started its Bio-Technology Division for research and development work in the field of Organic Farming and development of organic fertilizers. At Bio-division of the Company VAM, Maycorrhizal Bio-fertilizer with brand name SUPER GOLD is developed and commercially marketed in 2021-22. SUPER GOLD is licensed product for which production from root level to formulation is developed in Bio Division, which is done by only few Companies in India. It increases roots in crops and increases reach of roots to absorb more fertilizers and water which remains untouched otherwise. It diversified into Microbial biotechnology (Mycorrhiza, Spirulina) and further our need based R & D is going on to develop sustainable Botanicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Ayurvedic, Herbal and Microbial Therapeutics (Nutraceutical&Nutritheraputics).