Super Crop Safe Ltd Share Price

22.44
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.88
  • Day's High23.88
  • 52 Wk High24.4
  • Prev. Close22.98
  • Day's Low22.21
  • 52 Wk Low 11.7
  • Turnover (lac)24.93
  • P/E29.46
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value7.17
  • EPS0.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Super Crop Safe Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

23.88

Prev. Close

22.98

Turnover(Lac.)

24.93

Day's High

23.88

Day's Low

22.21

52 Week's High

24.4

52 Week's Low

11.7

Book Value

7.17

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.24

P/E

29.46

EPS

0.78

Divi. Yield

0

Super Crop Safe Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Super Crop Safe Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Super Crop Safe Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.13%

Non-Promoter- 63.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Super Crop Safe Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.04

8.04

8.04

8.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.02

17.7

16.68

23.13

Net Worth

27.06

25.74

24.72

31.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.02

52.45

68.29

74.98

yoy growth (%)

-16.06

-23.19

-8.91

3.89

Raw materials

-38.1

-40.6

-49.87

-61.4

As % of sales

86.55

77.41

73.02

81.88

Employee costs

-2.74

-3.08

-2.58

-1.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.65

1.45

5.59

3.09

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.97

-0.75

-0.6

Tax paid

0.15

0.04

-0.66

-0.32

Working capital

-2.06

10.43

7.43

12.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.06

-23.19

-8.91

3.89

Op profit growth

-184.73

-48.36

63.09

48.76

EBIT growth

-231.63

-57.06

58.33

65.67

Net profit growth

-466.67

-69.59

78.5

130.02

No Record Found

Super Crop Safe Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,666.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.65

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

537.25

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,628.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.4

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Super Crop Safe Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Ishwarbhai B Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiral M Patel

Independent Director

Mahendra Singh Rao

Managing Director & CFO

Nishant N Patel

Independent Director

Gopal Bhatt

Independent Director

Babita Chandran Kuruvgatti

Whole Time Director

Narendrasinh Zala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Crop Safe Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat has been manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides. Promoted by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the Company owns a widespread area of 15000 Sq meters. Besides, it has testing facilities like HPLC, GLC, VV and Spectrometer.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Agro Chemicals, Biological Products and Pesticides Formulations. The Company is research based and has developed ecofriendly biological / herbal products and is successfully marketing the same since last 15 years. It established distribution network for marketing its products in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Panjab, Hariyana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Chhattisgarh. In 2023, the Company has started its Bio-Technology Division for research and development work in the field of Organic Farming and development of organic fertilizers. At Bio-division of the Company VAM, Maycorrhizal Bio-fertilizer with brand name SUPER GOLD is developed and commercially marketed in 2021-22. SUPER GOLD is licensed product for which production from root level to formulation is developed in Bio Division, which is done by only few Companies in India. It increases roots in crops and increases reach of roots to absorb more fertilizers and water which remains untouched otherwise. It diversified into Microbial biotechnology (Mycorrhiza, Spirulina) and further our need based R & D is going on to develop sustainable Botanicals and active pharmace
Company FAQs

What is the Super Crop Safe Ltd share price today?

The Super Crop Safe Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd is ₹90.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Crop Safe Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Crop Safe Ltd is 29.46 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Crop Safe Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Crop Safe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Crop Safe Ltd is ₹11.7 and ₹24.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Super Crop Safe Ltd?

Super Crop Safe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.91%, 3 Years at 38.77%, 1 Year at 81.66%, 6 Month at 86.07%, 3 Month at 40.72% and 1 Month at 22.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Crop Safe Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Crop Safe Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.87 %

