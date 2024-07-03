SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹23.88
Prev. Close₹22.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.93
Day's High₹23.88
Day's Low₹22.21
52 Week's High₹24.4
52 Week's Low₹11.7
Book Value₹7.17
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.24
P/E29.46
EPS0.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.04
8.04
8.04
8.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.02
17.7
16.68
23.13
Net Worth
27.06
25.74
24.72
31.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.02
52.45
68.29
74.98
yoy growth (%)
-16.06
-23.19
-8.91
3.89
Raw materials
-38.1
-40.6
-49.87
-61.4
As % of sales
86.55
77.41
73.02
81.88
Employee costs
-2.74
-3.08
-2.58
-1.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.65
1.45
5.59
3.09
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.97
-0.75
-0.6
Tax paid
0.15
0.04
-0.66
-0.32
Working capital
-2.06
10.43
7.43
12.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.06
-23.19
-8.91
3.89
Op profit growth
-184.73
-48.36
63.09
48.76
EBIT growth
-231.63
-57.06
58.33
65.67
Net profit growth
-466.67
-69.59
78.5
130.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,666.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.65
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
537.25
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,628.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.4
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Ishwarbhai B Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral M Patel
Independent Director
Mahendra Singh Rao
Managing Director & CFO
Nishant N Patel
Independent Director
Gopal Bhatt
Independent Director
Babita Chandran Kuruvgatti
Whole Time Director
Narendrasinh Zala
Reports by Super Crop Safe Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1987, Super Crop Safe Ltd situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat has been manufacturing and supplying premium quality Insecticides and Fungicides. Promoted by Shri Ishwar Bhai B Patel, the Company owns a widespread area of 15000 Sq meters. Besides, it has testing facilities like HPLC, GLC, VV and Spectrometer.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Agro Chemicals, Biological Products and Pesticides Formulations. The Company is research based and has developed ecofriendly biological / herbal products and is successfully marketing the same since last 15 years. It established distribution network for marketing its products in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Panjab, Hariyana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra and Chhattisgarh. In 2023, the Company has started its Bio-Technology Division for research and development work in the field of Organic Farming and development of organic fertilizers. At Bio-division of the Company VAM, Maycorrhizal Bio-fertilizer with brand name SUPER GOLD is developed and commercially marketed in 2021-22. SUPER GOLD is licensed product for which production from root level to formulation is developed in Bio Division, which is done by only few Companies in India. It increases roots in crops and increases reach of roots to absorb more fertilizers and water which remains untouched otherwise. It diversified into Microbial biotechnology (Mycorrhiza, Spirulina) and further our need based R & D is going on to develop sustainable Botanicals and active pharmace
The Super Crop Safe Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Crop Safe Ltd is ₹90.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Super Crop Safe Ltd is 29.46 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Crop Safe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Crop Safe Ltd is ₹11.7 and ₹24.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Super Crop Safe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.91%, 3 Years at 38.77%, 1 Year at 81.66%, 6 Month at 86.07%, 3 Month at 40.72% and 1 Month at 22.89%.
