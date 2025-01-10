INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the members of

Super Crop Safe Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Super Crop Safe Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the

Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone IndAS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone IndAS financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Company has net profit of Rs. 133.15 lacs during the year ended March 31, 2024 (net profit of Rs. 101.22 for the year ended 31st March, 2023). In addition, the company is not regular, since long, in depositing its dues related Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund Act, Income tax and TDS including salary. Total amount of statutory dues payable as on 31st March, 2024 of Rs 352.26 lakh (Rs 304.38 lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2023) are still pending to be payable. However, the accompanying Ind AS financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis, as the management is confident on the Companys ability to continue as going concern for a foreseeable future in view of revised business strategy and the performance improvement measures taken by the management. These events cast a significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern, however in view of mitigating plans as mentioned above, the management believes that the company will be able to meet its operational and other commitments as they arise and the Ind AS financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 31 in the Ind AS Financial Statement, which describes the management estimation of expected credit loss provision on trade receivables. The Companys assessment of expected credit loss involves use of judgements and estimates relating to probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD) rates used in computing the expected credit losses (ECL) on receivables. Our report is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of key audit Matter Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions: Our audit approach consisted of obtaining and understanding of key uncertain tax positions and also read and analyzed select key correspondences by management for key uncertain tax positions. The Company is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including indirect tax matters. These involve significant management judgement to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions consequently having an Impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statement. Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions and assessed Managements estimate of possible outcome of the disputed cases. Expected Credit Loss of trade receivables: Trade receivables amount to approximately 1660.88lakh and the expected credit loss amounts to approximately 89.48 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Our procedures included the following: We assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys relevant key financial controls around the ECL allowance. The Company has applied a simplified ECL model to determine the impairment against trade receivables at the reporting date. The expected credit loss (ECL) model involves the use of various assumptions and study of historical observed default rates over the expected life of the trade receivables. We critically assessed the ECL model developed by the Company and verified with the requirement of Ind AS 109. The significant judgements include the assessment for the forward-looking estimates. Tested key assumptions and judgements, such as those used to assess the likelihood of default and loss on default by comparing to historical data and subsequent realization. Due to the significance of trade receivables and the significant judgement involved in determining the ECL, the impairment of trade receivables was considered to be a key audit matter. We considered the adequacy of the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements against the requirements of Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments and Ind AS 107, Financial Instruments Disclosures.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation the standalone Ind AS financial statementsthat give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IndAS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Ind AS financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of such entities included in the Ind AS financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materially and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, except details vide para no: VII of ANNEXURE A- Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company has not transferred Rs 187515 for FY 2014-15 and Rs 169536 for FY 2015-16, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend is declared or paid during the year.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software named as Tally for maintaining its books of account which has not feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For Parimal S. Shah& Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:0107591W Place: Ahmedabad Date: 05-08-2024 Parimal S. Shah UDIN: 24038507BJZWNJ6980 Proprietor Membership No: 038507

ANNEXURE "A"- TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORTUNDER THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER, 2020 ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SUPER CROP SAFE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Referred to in of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has not maintained records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and the same is not updated regularly.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) No physical verification was carried out by the Management during the year. Accordingly, the discrepancies, if any, could not be ascertained and therefore, we are unable to comment on whether the discrepancies, if any, have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories have not been physically verified during the year by the Management. In the absence of physical verification itself, other issues of material discrepancies or procedure of physical verification does not arise.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are materially not in agreement with the books of account of the Company as detailed below:

Quarter Name of Bank Particulars of securities provided Amount (Rs. in lacs) Amount as reported in quarterly return/statement Amount of difference Reason for material discrepancies Q1 Apr 23 to June 23 State Bank of India Stock 2739.77 2740.96 1.19 - Debtors 2739.87 2869.82 129.95 Unexplained Q2 Jul 23 to Sept 23 State Bank of India Stock 2724.93 2725.91 0.98 - Debtors 2673.59 3045.69 372.10 Unexplained Q3 Oct 23 to Dec 23 State Bank of India Stock 2822.65 2875.33 52.69 Unexplained Debtors 2535.22 3401.03 865.81 Unexplained Q4 Jan 24 to Mar 24 State Bank of India Stock Debtors 3496.79 3496.79 0.00 1661.02 3065.08 1404.06 Unexplained

iii. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, but has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has provided aggregateloans of Rs 14.75 crores during the yearand balance of such loan as on 31st March is Rs 13.51 crores.

(b) The Company has granted above loans without any interest as same is not charged to the account and any agreement, entered into with such loanee, is not produced before us, said loan is prejudicial to the interest of the company in view of liquidity crisis faced by The Company.

(c) The company has granted loan and in the absence of any agreement produced before us, we are unable to report on the matters regarding regularity or otherwise of principal and interest thereon.

(d) As the Company has granted loans and in the absence of any agreement produced before us, we are unable opine whether same is overdue or not.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted aggregate loans of Rs 14.75 crores during the year and in the absence of any agreement produced before us, we are unable to comment on any terms or period of repayment during the year.

None of such Loan pertains to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The Company has granted aggregate loans of Rs 14.75 crores to the Speedex Corporation. Same is not covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013, However same is covered under section 186. And there is nil compliance with any of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has accepted deposits from followings or amounts which are deemed to be deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

Sr Number Name of the Party Aggregate Amount received during Balance as at 31st March 1 VoltrixInc 326.54 326.54 2 Wherrelzit Solutions Pvt Ltd 1894.40 1894.40

For accepting above deposits, The Company has not complied with any provisions of Section73 to 76 of The Act.

We have been informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the books and records as produced before and examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, Goods and Services Tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases.

Undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof, which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period towhich theamountrelates Due Date Date of Payment Employees Employees Provided 104.49 June 19 to Mar 24 15th on next month 8.94 lacs paid Income Tax Act, Dividend Distribution 18.88 FY 2017-18 & FY 15/10/2017 Not Yet Paid Income Tax Act, Tax Deducted at Source 49.09 April 21 to Mar 24 7th of Next Month Not Yet Paid Employee State Employee State 1.30 March 21 to March 15th on next month Not Yet Paid Employees Professional Tax 1.18 March 22 to March 24 15th of next month to the end of every Not yet paid Income Tax Act Income tax 20.59 AY 2019-20 Immediate quarter Not yet paid Income Tax Act Income tax 126.38 AY 2020-21 Immediate Not yet paid Income Tax Act Income tax 9.42 AY2024-25 Immediate Not yet paid

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the record of the company, there are no due of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, good and service tax and value added tax as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate on account of any dispute, except as detailedbelow:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any GST Act GST , Interest & Penalty 127.85 FY 2020-21 Appeal Rs 7.74 lacs paid as deposit GST Act GST , Interest & Penalty 80.25 FY 2019-20 Appeal Rs 4.60 lacs paid as deposit Income Tax Act Income tax 315.89 AY 2017-18 Appeal - Income Tax Act Income tax 66.56 AY 2018-19 Appeal -

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has made delay in repayment of loans or other borrowings from banks or financial institutions. The details of delay in payment are given in the table below.

(Rs. In Lacs) Nature of Loan Name of Lender Monthly Installment No of Days Delay Whether All Installents paid Remarks Vehicle-Baleno HDFC Bank 0.11505 15 to 49 Days Yes Each Installment is irregularly paid Vehicle-Bolero HDFC Bank 0.20747 15 to 49 Days Yes Each Installment is irregularly paid Vehicle-Innova HDFC Bank 0.34130 15 to 49 Days Yes Each Installment is irregularly paid

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) ,hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the Ind AS financial statements to be materially misstated.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints, if any received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xi. The company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an inadequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We could not consider, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company dt 25th May, 2024 for the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. (a) The company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent, see note -40, in respect of other than ongoing projects, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance to the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant toongoing projects,accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Parimal S. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 107591W Place: Ahmedabad Parimal S. Shah Date: 05-08-2024 Proprietor UDIN:24038507BJZWNJ6980 Membership No: 38507

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SUPER CROP SAFE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Super Crop Safe Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system ove r financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally acc epted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made onl y in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timel y detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or proce dures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, considering the size of the company, an inadequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating completely ineffectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.