Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held onSaturday 21stDecember 2024at the Registered Office of the Company at 1:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. To modify the terms of loan agreement with Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited Voltrix Venture LLP SU- Aarogya Wellness containing an option to loans into shares in the company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. To Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 3. To approve proposal pertaining to issue of Equity Shares of the Company against Technical Know how belonging to promoters 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. We hereby give you highlight of the agenda passed during the Board meeting as a attachment herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 230th Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1:00 p.m. to consider the following items; 1. To consider Un - Audited Financial Result for the Second Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 2. Any Other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that 230th Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company was held on 30th October, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, C-1/ 290, GIDC Estate, Phase- I, Naroda, Ahmedabad - 382330 at 1.00 p.m. to consider Un - Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 which was reviewed by the Audit Committee as well as Board, and approved for submission to BSE and publication. Board Meeting concluded at 2.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 229th Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 2:00 p.m. to consider the following items; 1. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting. 2. To finalize the Directors Report & Draft of Notice for convening ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. To Appoint Mr. Narendrasinh M. Zala (DIN: 06653715) as a Whole - Time Director. 4. To Appoint Mr. Gopal Bhatt (DIN: 09611967) as an Independent Director. 5. To Appoint Ms. Babita Chandran Kuruvgatti as an Independent Director. 6. To consider Un - Audited Financial Result for the First Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 7. Any Other matter with the permission of the chair. As per Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015 Un-audited financial result for the first quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 have been taken on record by the Board of director in their meeting held on 10.08.2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) We hereby submit with you outcome of the board meeting held on 10th August,2024, to consider and approve un audited quarterly financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024-25, to decide date of annual general meeting and other matters. Read less.. We hereby submit with you outcome of the board meeting held on 10th August,2024, to consider and approve un audited quarterly financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024-25, to decide date of annual general meeting and other matters. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 22 May 2024

SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 228th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 2:00 p.m. to consider the following items: 1. To consider Audited Financial Result for the Last Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015. 2. To take note of Disclosure of Interest by Directors of the Company. 3. To take note of Disclosure on Disqualification by Directors of the Company. 4. Any Other matter with the permission of the chair SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that 228th Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company was held on 30th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, C-1/ 290, GIDC Estate, Phase- I, Naroda, Ahmedabad - 382330 at 2.00 p.m. was adjourn due to unavoidable circumstance. New Date of Board Meeting intimate you very shortly. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) SUPER CROP SAFE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that 228th Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company was held on 30th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, C-1/ 290, GIDC Estate, Phase- I, Naro-da, Ahmedabad - 382330 at 2.00 p.m. was adjourn due to unavoidable circumstance. New Date of Board Meeting is 05th May, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) This is to inform you that 228th Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company was held on 05th June, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, C-1/ 290, GIDC Estate, Phase- I, Naroda, Ahmedabad - 382330 at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m., to consider the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Last Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 which was reviewed by the Board and approved for submission to BSE and publication. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024