Super Crop Safe Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.65
1.45
5.59
3.09
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.97
-0.75
-0.6
Tax paid
0.15
0.04
-0.66
-0.32
Working capital
-2.06
10.43
7.43
12.9
Other operating items
Operating
-8.48
10.95
11.61
15.05
Capital expenditure
0.15
2.19
1.4
1.99
Free cash flow
-8.33
13.14
13.01
17.04
Equity raised
57.25
46.34
29.31
17.31
Investing
0
-0.21
0
0.2
Financing
3.82
0.73
3.44
2.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0.39
0.52
Net in cash
52.73
60.01
46.16
37.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.