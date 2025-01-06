iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Crop Safe Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.58
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Crop Safe Ltd

Super Crop Safe FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.65

1.45

5.59

3.09

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.97

-0.75

-0.6

Tax paid

0.15

0.04

-0.66

-0.32

Working capital

-2.06

10.43

7.43

12.9

Other operating items

Operating

-8.48

10.95

11.61

15.05

Capital expenditure

0.15

2.19

1.4

1.99

Free cash flow

-8.33

13.14

13.01

17.04

Equity raised

57.25

46.34

29.31

17.31

Investing

0

-0.21

0

0.2

Financing

3.82

0.73

3.44

2.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0.39

0.52

Net in cash

52.73

60.01

46.16

37.78

Super Crop Safe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Crop Safe Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.