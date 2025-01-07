Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.02
52.45
68.29
74.98
yoy growth (%)
-16.06
-23.19
-8.91
3.89
Raw materials
-38.1
-40.6
-49.87
-61.4
As % of sales
86.55
77.41
73.02
81.88
Employee costs
-2.74
-3.08
-2.58
-1.72
As % of sales
6.23
5.88
3.78
2.29
Other costs
-6.47
-4.86
-8.29
-7.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.7
9.28
12.14
9.64
Operating profit
-3.3
3.89
7.54
4.62
OPM
-7.49
7.42
11.04
6.16
Depreciation
-0.92
-0.97
-0.75
-0.6
Interest expense
-1.79
-1.47
-1.22
-1.21
Other income
0.36
0
0.03
0.29
Profit before tax
-5.65
1.45
5.59
3.09
Taxes
0.15
0.04
-0.66
-0.32
Tax rate
-2.65
3.29
-11.82
-10.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.5
1.5
4.93
2.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.5
1.5
4.93
2.76
yoy growth (%)
-466.67
-69.59
78.5
130.02
NPM
-12.49
2.86
7.22
3.68
