Super Crop Safe Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.8
(10.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:04:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Crop Safe Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.02

52.45

68.29

74.98

yoy growth (%)

-16.06

-23.19

-8.91

3.89

Raw materials

-38.1

-40.6

-49.87

-61.4

As % of sales

86.55

77.41

73.02

81.88

Employee costs

-2.74

-3.08

-2.58

-1.72

As % of sales

6.23

5.88

3.78

2.29

Other costs

-6.47

-4.86

-8.29

-7.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.7

9.28

12.14

9.64

Operating profit

-3.3

3.89

7.54

4.62

OPM

-7.49

7.42

11.04

6.16

Depreciation

-0.92

-0.97

-0.75

-0.6

Interest expense

-1.79

-1.47

-1.22

-1.21

Other income

0.36

0

0.03

0.29

Profit before tax

-5.65

1.45

5.59

3.09

Taxes

0.15

0.04

-0.66

-0.32

Tax rate

-2.65

3.29

-11.82

-10.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.5

1.5

4.93

2.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.5

1.5

4.93

2.76

yoy growth (%)

-466.67

-69.59

78.5

130.02

NPM

-12.49

2.86

7.22

3.68

