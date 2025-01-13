Super Crop Safe Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.04
8.04
8.04
8.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.02
17.7
16.68
23.13
Net Worth
27.06
25.74
24.72
31.17
Minority Interest
Debt
39.49
17.09
17.05
15.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.05
0.09
Total Liabilities
66.55
42.83
41.82
47.2
Fixed Assets
4.66
4.61
5.36
6.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.37
0.38
0.32
Networking Capital
61.46
37.73
35.85
40.6
Inventories
34.97
26.75
24.01
25.79
Inventory Days
213.8
Sundry Debtors
16.61
27.16
26.88
31.31
Debtor Days
259.56
Other Current Assets
31.49
0.61
0.82
0.82
Sundry Creditors
-16.08
-11.39
-9.82
-12.11
Creditor Days
100.39
Other Current Liabilities
-5.53
-5.4
-6.04
-5.21
Cash
0.13
0.13
0.25
0.18
Total Assets
66.56
42.84
41.84
47.21
