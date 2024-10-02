We hereby submit with you outcome of the board meeting held on 10th August,2024, to consider and approve un audited quarterly financial results for the first quarter of the year 2024-25, to decide date of annual general meeting and other matters. Read less.. We hereby submit the scrutinizers report on the voting of the business transacted at the general meeting, through e-voting or voting through poll. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)