Super Syncotex India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
5.77
5.77
5.77
5.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.67
-5.66
-5.55
-5.5
Net Worth
0.09
0.1
0.22
0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.42
0.4
0.15
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.52
0.5
0.37
0.37
Fixed Assets
0.49
0.47
0.45
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
-0.02
-0.11
-0.09
Inventories
0.23
0.15
0.07
0.07
Inventory Days
0
99.41
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.1
0.26
0.26
Debtor Days
0
369.26
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.04
0.23
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-0.25
-0.52
-0.52
Creditor Days
0
738.53
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.06
-0.15
-0.15
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
0.53
0.51
0.37
0.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.