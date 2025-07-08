iifl-logo
Super Syncotex India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Super Syncotex India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Super Syncotex India Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:32 PM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.71%

Non-Promoter- 10.29%

Institutions: 10.29%

Non-Institutions: 43.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Super Syncotex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

5.77

5.77

5.77

5.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.67

-5.66

-5.55

-5.5

Net Worth

0.09

0.1

0.22

0.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.25

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.24

As % of sales

0

97.24

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.04

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

39.42

EBIT growth

-516.75

Net profit growth

-5,100.53

Super Syncotex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Super Syncotex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B S Sacheti

Joint Managing Director

V S Sancheti

Director

J M Khan

Director

Ashok Mangal

Executive Director

Anil Kumar Sancheti

Additional Director

Arpita Sancheti

Registered Office

Village Khari-Ka-Lamba,

P O Gulabpura,

Rajasthan - 311021

Tel: 91-01483-223161/223165

Website: -

Email: supersyn@sancharnet.in

Registrar Office

Village,

Khari-Ka-Lamba, P O Gulabpura,

Bhilwara - 311 021

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Super Syncotex India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Super Syncotex India Ltd share price today?

The Super Syncotex India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Syncotex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Syncotex India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Syncotex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Syncotex India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Syncotex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Syncotex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Syncotex India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Super Syncotex India Ltd?

Super Syncotex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.84%, 3 Years at -18.60%, 1 Year at -21.74%, 6 Month at 105.71%, 3 Month at 9.92% and 1 Month at 9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Syncotex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Syncotex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

