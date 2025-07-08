Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
5.77
5.77
5.77
5.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.67
-5.66
-5.55
-5.5
Net Worth
0.09
0.1
0.22
0.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.25
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.24
As % of sales
0
97.24
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.04
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
39.42
EBIT growth
-516.75
Net profit growth
-5,100.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B S Sacheti
Joint Managing Director
V S Sancheti
Director
J M Khan
Director
Ashok Mangal
Executive Director
Anil Kumar Sancheti
Additional Director
Arpita Sancheti
Village Khari-Ka-Lamba,
P O Gulabpura,
Rajasthan - 311021
Tel: 91-01483-223161/223165
Website: -
Email: supersyn@sancharnet.in
Village,
Khari-Ka-Lamba, P O Gulabpura,
Bhilwara - 311 021
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Super Syncotex India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.