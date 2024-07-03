Super Tannery Ltd Summary

Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. The Company is the worlds leading Buffalo leather tannery and specializes in the manufacture of high quality leather for Automotive & Furniture Upholstery, Safety & Lifestyle Footwear, Bags, Belts, Sporting Goods and Equestrian equipment.A Government of India recognized Export House, the Company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance an expansion-cum-modernization programme at plant in Kanpur, which involved the expansion of the installed capacity of the shoe unit from 2.4 lac pairs pa to 7.2 lac pairs pa and the modernization of its Vegetable Sole Tanning Division. The Company export to various European countries, the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc. For its safety shoes, it has a full buy-back arrangement with H H Brown Shoe Company, US.To promote existing tanneries for undertaking modernization programme, the Government of India (GoI), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a Tannery Modernization Scheme. Accordingly, the Company achieved the Schedule of Implementation approved for the said Scheme. During 2000-01 M/s Super Shoes(India) Ltd was made a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commenced production at Safety Shoe Division at Banthar, Unnao (U.P.), effective from 31.01.2004, resulting an increase in installed capacity of 250000 pairs of leather safety shoe per annum. The new industrial Unit was made fully operational in 2005. Super Safetywears Limited, a subsidiary company, was incorporated during year 2007. Further, M/s. Safety Solutions s.r.o., Slovak Republic, was incorporated on 7th April, 2008. Super Italia s.r.l was incorporated in January 2016. The Company expanded and diversified into the manufacturing of Safety & Lifestyle Footwear, Bags and Belts, and produces high quality products for leading brands of the world. It consist of 7 manufacturing units, which are equipped with modern infrastructure of global standards. Each year, the Company invests on upgradation and modernization of its machinery to enhance quality and productivity.