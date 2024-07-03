SectorLeather
Open₹11.65
Prev. Close₹11.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.33
Day's High₹12.35
Day's Low₹11.51
52 Week's High₹16.5
52 Week's Low₹7.64
Book Value₹9.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.3
P/E18.05
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.99
79.37
75.7
70.94
Net Worth
95.79
90.17
86.5
81.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
190.85
182.34
199.38
237.81
yoy growth (%)
4.66
-8.54
-16.15
-24.66
Raw materials
-132.34
-119.32
-121.16
-165.73
As % of sales
69.34
65.43
60.76
69.69
Employee costs
-8.11
-8.34
-8.67
-8.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.92
3.64
4.49
7.11
Depreciation
-5.95
-5.7
-5.81
-7.26
Tax paid
-1.31
0.84
-2.04
-3.54
Working capital
6.69
-1.08
-27.1
10.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.66
-8.54
-16.15
-24.66
Op profit growth
6.45
-0.88
-30.3
-18.24
EBIT growth
8.81
-10.38
-30.87
-18.43
Net profit growth
2.65
83.26
-31.34
-34.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
218.01
217.84
211.6
183.4
176.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
218.01
217.84
211.6
183.4
176.41
Other Operating Income
10.79
8.9
9.36
7.78
9.37
Other Income
2.22
2.31
2.55
1.18
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Iftikharul Amin
Joint Managing Director
Iqbal Ahsan
Non Executive Director
Veqarul Amin
Whole-time Director
Imran Siddiqui
Whole-time Director
Arshad Khan
Whole-time Director
Mohd Imran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R K Awasthi
Independent Director
P K Sinha
Independent Director
Sadia Kamal
Non Executive Director
Yogendra Singh Katiyar
Independent Director
Rohit Mohan
Independent Director
Mohd Izhar
Independent Director
Kabita Rani Dhar
Independent Director
Aftab Ahmad
Reports by Super Tannery Ltd
Summary
Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. The Company is the worlds leading Buffalo leather tannery and specializes in the manufacture of high quality leather for Automotive & Furniture Upholstery, Safety & Lifestyle Footwear, Bags, Belts, Sporting Goods and Equestrian equipment.A Government of India recognized Export House, the Company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance an expansion-cum-modernization programme at plant in Kanpur, which involved the expansion of the installed capacity of the shoe unit from 2.4 lac pairs pa to 7.2 lac pairs pa and the modernization of its Vegetable Sole Tanning Division. The Company export to various European countries, the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc. For its safety shoes, it has a full buy-back arrangement with H H Brown Shoe Company, US.To promote existing tanneries for undertaking modernization programme, the Government of India (GoI), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a Tannery Modernization Scheme. Accordingly, the Company achieved the Schedule of Implementation approved for the said Scheme. During 2000-01 M/s Super Shoes(India) Ltd was made a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commenced production at Safety Shoe Division at Banthar, Unnao (U.P.), effective
The Super Tannery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Tannery Ltd is ₹127.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Super Tannery Ltd is 18.05 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Tannery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Tannery Ltd is ₹7.64 and ₹16.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Super Tannery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.83%, 3 Years at 16.36%, 1 Year at 28.20%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 5.12% and 1 Month at -0.42%.
