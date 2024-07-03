iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Tannery Ltd Share Price

11.79
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.65
  • Day's High12.35
  • 52 Wk High16.5
  • Prev. Close11.91
  • Day's Low11.51
  • 52 Wk Low 7.64
  • Turnover (lac)2.33
  • P/E18.05
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.76
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.3
  • Div. Yield0.42
Super Tannery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

arrow

Super Tannery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Super Tannery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Super Tannery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.99

79.37

75.7

70.94

Net Worth

95.79

90.17

86.5

81.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

190.85

182.34

199.38

237.81

yoy growth (%)

4.66

-8.54

-16.15

-24.66

Raw materials

-132.34

-119.32

-121.16

-165.73

As % of sales

69.34

65.43

60.76

69.69

Employee costs

-8.11

-8.34

-8.67

-8.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.92

3.64

4.49

7.11

Depreciation

-5.95

-5.7

-5.81

-7.26

Tax paid

-1.31

0.84

-2.04

-3.54

Working capital

6.69

-1.08

-27.1

10.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.66

-8.54

-16.15

-24.66

Op profit growth

6.45

-0.88

-30.3

-18.24

EBIT growth

8.81

-10.38

-30.87

-18.43

Net profit growth

2.65

83.26

-31.34

-34.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

218.01

217.84

211.6

183.4

176.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

218.01

217.84

211.6

183.4

176.41

Other Operating Income

10.79

8.9

9.36

7.78

9.37

Other Income

2.22

2.31

2.55

1.18

1.07

Super Tannery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Super Tannery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Iftikharul Amin

Joint Managing Director

Iqbal Ahsan

Non Executive Director

Veqarul Amin

Whole-time Director

Imran Siddiqui

Whole-time Director

Arshad Khan

Whole-time Director

Mohd Imran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R K Awasthi

Independent Director

P K Sinha

Independent Director

Sadia Kamal

Non Executive Director

Yogendra Singh Katiyar

Independent Director

Rohit Mohan

Independent Director

Mohd Izhar

Independent Director

Kabita Rani Dhar

Independent Director

Aftab Ahmad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Tannery Ltd

Summary

Super Tannery Ltd (formerly Super Tannery (India) Ltd), promoted by Ehsan Kareem and family in 1984 is engaged in leather tanning by taking over Super Tannery, a partnership concern. The Company is the worlds leading Buffalo leather tannery and specializes in the manufacture of high quality leather for Automotive & Furniture Upholstery, Safety & Lifestyle Footwear, Bags, Belts, Sporting Goods and Equestrian equipment.A Government of India recognized Export House, the Company has separate divisions for finished leather, shoe uppers, complete shoes and leather garments. In Mar.93, it came out with a public issue to part-finance an expansion-cum-modernization programme at plant in Kanpur, which involved the expansion of the installed capacity of the shoe unit from 2.4 lac pairs pa to 7.2 lac pairs pa and the modernization of its Vegetable Sole Tanning Division. The Company export to various European countries, the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc. For its safety shoes, it has a full buy-back arrangement with H H Brown Shoe Company, US.To promote existing tanneries for undertaking modernization programme, the Government of India (GoI), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a Tannery Modernization Scheme. Accordingly, the Company achieved the Schedule of Implementation approved for the said Scheme. During 2000-01 M/s Super Shoes(India) Ltd was made a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commenced production at Safety Shoe Division at Banthar, Unnao (U.P.), effective
Company FAQs

What is the Super Tannery Ltd share price today?

The Super Tannery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Tannery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Tannery Ltd is ₹127.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Tannery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Tannery Ltd is 18.05 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Tannery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Tannery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Tannery Ltd is ₹7.64 and ₹16.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Super Tannery Ltd?

Super Tannery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.83%, 3 Years at 16.36%, 1 Year at 28.20%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 5.12% and 1 Month at -0.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Tannery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Tannery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Tannery Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

