Super Tannery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.99
79.37
75.7
70.94
Net Worth
95.79
90.17
86.5
81.74
Minority Interest
Debt
68.16
77.49
82.91
72.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.6
8.07
5.8
6.62
Total Liabilities
172.55
175.73
175.21
160.43
Fixed Assets
83.04
79.66
72.57
64.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.08
3.02
2.97
2.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.08
0.93
1.09
1.34
Networking Capital
77.52
84.04
91.7
83.73
Inventories
59.56
64.74
78.63
86.09
Inventory Days
150.37
172.32
Sundry Debtors
53.39
53.26
56.19
36.88
Debtor Days
107.46
73.82
Other Current Assets
20.04
21.66
20.65
15.11
Sundry Creditors
-35.46
-33.42
-42.64
-34.51
Creditor Days
81.54
69.07
Other Current Liabilities
-20.01
-22.2
-21.13
-19.84
Cash
7.82
8.07
6.88
8.34
Total Assets
172.54
175.72
175.21
160.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.