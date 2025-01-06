Super Tannery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.92
3.64
4.49
7.11
Depreciation
-5.95
-5.7
-5.81
-7.26
Tax paid
-1.31
0.84
-2.04
-3.54
Working capital
6.69
-1.08
-27.1
10.26
Other operating items
Operating
5.35
-2.29
-30.46
6.56
Capital expenditure
13.57
25.06
-64.08
9.44
Free cash flow
18.92
22.76
-94.54
16
Equity raised
142.02
126.9
129.3
135.45
Investing
0.04
0.05
-0.03
0.32
Financing
10.84
-1.11
-27.08
21.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
171.83
148.61
7.65
173.31
