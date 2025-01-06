iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Tannery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.18
(-6.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Super Tannery FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.92

3.64

4.49

7.11

Depreciation

-5.95

-5.7

-5.81

-7.26

Tax paid

-1.31

0.84

-2.04

-3.54

Working capital

6.69

-1.08

-27.1

10.26

Other operating items

Operating

5.35

-2.29

-30.46

6.56

Capital expenditure

13.57

25.06

-64.08

9.44

Free cash flow

18.92

22.76

-94.54

16

Equity raised

142.02

126.9

129.3

135.45

Investing

0.04

0.05

-0.03

0.32

Financing

10.84

-1.11

-27.08

21.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

171.83

148.61

7.65

173.31

