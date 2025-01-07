Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
190.85
182.34
199.38
237.81
yoy growth (%)
4.66
-8.54
-16.15
-24.66
Raw materials
-132.34
-119.32
-121.16
-165.73
As % of sales
69.34
65.43
60.76
69.69
Employee costs
-8.11
-8.34
-8.67
-8.77
As % of sales
4.25
4.57
4.35
3.69
Other costs
-34.35
-39.61
-54.34
-41.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18
21.72
27.25
17.44
Operating profit
16.04
15.06
15.2
21.81
OPM
8.4
8.26
7.62
9.17
Depreciation
-5.95
-5.7
-5.81
-7.26
Interest expense
-5.33
-6.7
-7.05
-9.59
Other income
1.17
0.98
2.15
2.15
Profit before tax
5.92
3.64
4.49
7.11
Taxes
-1.31
0.84
-2.04
-3.54
Tax rate
-22.21
23.24
-45.44
-49.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.61
4.49
2.45
3.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.61
4.49
2.45
3.57
yoy growth (%)
2.65
83.26
-31.34
-34.77
NPM
2.41
2.46
1.22
1.5
