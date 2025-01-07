iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Tannery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.9
(4.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Tannery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

190.85

182.34

199.38

237.81

yoy growth (%)

4.66

-8.54

-16.15

-24.66

Raw materials

-132.34

-119.32

-121.16

-165.73

As % of sales

69.34

65.43

60.76

69.69

Employee costs

-8.11

-8.34

-8.67

-8.77

As % of sales

4.25

4.57

4.35

3.69

Other costs

-34.35

-39.61

-54.34

-41.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18

21.72

27.25

17.44

Operating profit

16.04

15.06

15.2

21.81

OPM

8.4

8.26

7.62

9.17

Depreciation

-5.95

-5.7

-5.81

-7.26

Interest expense

-5.33

-6.7

-7.05

-9.59

Other income

1.17

0.98

2.15

2.15

Profit before tax

5.92

3.64

4.49

7.11

Taxes

-1.31

0.84

-2.04

-3.54

Tax rate

-22.21

23.24

-45.44

-49.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.61

4.49

2.45

3.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.61

4.49

2.45

3.57

yoy growth (%)

2.65

83.26

-31.34

-34.77

NPM

2.41

2.46

1.22

1.5

Super Tannery : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Tannery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.